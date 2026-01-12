Arc Raiders Cheaters Are Finally Getting Banned – But Players Aren’t Happy

Embark Studios have finally started banning Arc Raiders cheaters. However, many players are not happy with the new suspension system and claim that it doesn’t go far enough to punish accounts using exploits.

Arc Raiders Finally Starts Banning Cheaters

Ever since Arc Raiders launched in October, players have been begging Embark to take a stronger stance against cheating. Over the last month in particular, there have been numerous examples of cheaters directly ruining the games of Twitch streamers playing the extraction shooter live.

However, it appears that Embark Studios are finally starting to roll out bans for those caught cheating in the online shooter. On January 11, cheaters trying to log in to their game were locked out of their accounts and met with a ban message stating that they had been suspended.

Images of the bans quickly started to surface on social media. “Temporarily suspended. Your account has been temporarily suspended for behavior that violates our code of conduct. Your access will be restored on 2026.02.”

Arc Raiders Cheaters Are Only Getting 30-Day Suspensions

Over on the ArcRaiders subreddit, players celebrated Embark Studios finally cracking down on cheaters. “Dear Cheaters, the reckoning has begun. Have fun trying to make up for that Expedition progression.” However, that celebration was relatively short-lived, after many players became critical of how Embark Studios was handling punishments for cheaters.

The biggest issue many Arc Raiders players had with the new cheater bans is that they aren’t permanent. In the suspension messages, it was revealed that the Swedish studio was only giving cheaters a 30-day suspension. Based on the current bans, users who cheat will be able to access their accounts again in February 2026.

Players Push Back Against Arc Raiders’ Cheater Punishment System

This, of course, didn’t sit well with many fans of the extraction shooter, who took to social media to voice off on the bans. “If they’re cheating, then why isn’t it permanent?” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another player commented, “1 month only? I hope there is a longer suspension for various severity of cheating.”

One comment sarcastically vented, “One month, that’ll teach them. Maybe create for them some catch-up mechanics too so they don’t miss out on expedition while at it? Pathetic.” Some players theorized that Embark Studios isn’t doing permanent bans due to consumer laws in certain countries, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

Finally, some players suggested that Embark should just put all cheaters into a server with each other without telling them. This is exactly what Dark Souls used to do, and it’s pretty genius. If you are thinking that these 30-day suspensions were for low-level cheating, there have also been reports that accounts using aimbotting and wall hacks only received a month-long suspension.

Apparently, many cheaters in Embark’s other game, The Finals, also have not received a permanent ban in the past. So yeah, currently it looks like temporary suspensions are the only punishments Arc Raiders cheaters will face. Although, to be fair, we don’t know yet if Embark Studios has a scale for more severe cheaters. For now, it appears cheating will only get you a 30-day suspension.