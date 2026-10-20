ARC Raiders Concludes PvE Test Run and Confirms Next Steps

ARC Raiders players have had a chance to experience a PvE version of the game this month, but the testing window has come to a close and the extraction shooter is back to its original PvP tension for now.

ARC Raiders Team Will aNnounce Results of PvE Test in November

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Raiders launched nearly a year ago in late October 2025 and quickly became one of the biggest games of the year. The unique worldbuilding, emergent gameplay moments, and tension of the extraction shooter formula scratched an itch for many gamers.

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That said, there are still plenty of players who love the world of ARC Raiders, but aren’t a fan of the constant threat of PvP violence. Embark Studios has been listening to that feedback carefully and recently tested out a PvE matchmaking toggle in the game.

More than 30 million rounds of PvE were played over the testing period, which gives the ARC Raiders team a huge amount of information to analyze. Due to the volume of data, the team is going to need a short period of time to dive into the numbers and draw out the insights.

“On a surface reading, we know that the test has been polarizing. As always, our decision on how to proceed will prioritize the overall health and enjoyability of the game… We don’t yet know what the outcome of the data analysis will be, but we expect to be able to follow up with further information in November.”

As ARC Raiders attempts to ensure that its dedicated fanbase is engaged enough to stick around and continue giving the game their attention, the team needs to strike a balance that will keep the highest percentage of fans and active players happy. It should be very interesting to find out what that looks like when they follow up with an announcement next month.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates as the November announcement approaches.

ARC Raiders is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.