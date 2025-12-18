Arc Raiders Emergency Patch Nerfs Blueprint Drop Rates After Player Backlash

The latest Arc Raiders update is now live, and it has nerfed Blueprints in a really big way. Embark Studios made the change after players had complained that the rare item had become too easy to find in the Extraction Shooter. However, some users are actually not happy with the change.

Arc Raiders Emergency Patch Lowers Blueprint Drop Rates

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Just days after the release of the Cold Snap Update, Embark Studios has released an emergency patch to nerf the Arc Raiders Blueprint item. The Swedish studio made the surprising announcement in a December 18 post on their community Discord forum. According to the update, they have lowered the drop rates.

“Update 1.7.2 is going live now on all platforms. Blueprint rates have been slightly lowered, but are still higher overall than before the 1.7.0 update.” The patch comes in the wake of players reportedly farming Blueprints in the Extraction Shooter. After the 1.7.0 update, many users said they were able to find the rare items much more frequently.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

However, some users complained that Arc Raiders Blueprints had become too easy to obtain. It appears Embark Studios listened to the feedback, as they have acted quickly to nerf their drop rates. However, this has sparked an interesting debate among the community. Some players are happy with the change, while others are frustrated with it.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Ever since Arc Raiders launched, there has been an ongoing debate between two player camps. You have the more casual player, who only plays the Extraction Shooter a few hours a day after work or school. Then you have the more hardcore players who hop into the game for 6 to 8 hours daily. Those in the more casual group believe that the Blueprint nerf is unfair, as it punishes them from ever having a chance to find the rare schematics.

However, there are also players who are mad that Embark Studios dropped the patch during the Arc Raiders Expedition. They argue that it’s made them less likely to do a character progression reset, as they would rather keep the Blueprints they recently farmed if it’s going to be harder to find them again. Some players were also upset that they only had a few days to enjoy the Blueprints.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

A user on Reddit wrote, “I hate being employed. I didn’t even get a chance to play a single minute, and now they lowered the Blueprint rates.” Another user agreed and was critical of Embark, commenting, “Two days to fix Blueprints. Yet two weeks to fix glitched doors, and they still haven’t touched Kettle or actually fixed extracts at hatches. They have priorities all sorts of f*** up.”

Not everyone was upset about the nerf. More active Arc Raiders players praised the emergency fix. “I mean, they went way too far in the other direction. People were completing their collections in like 3 days. I know we all want Blueprints, but I think we all want them to mean something and be exciting.” So yeah, it really does seem like various groups in the community have different views on this Arc Raiders update.