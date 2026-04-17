Arc Raiders Expedition Removes Stash Value – New Rewards, Release Date & Changes

Embark Studios has announced that the Arc Raiders Expedition reward requirements have been changed and will no longer be based on Stash Value. In a surprising update, the end-of-season wipe mechanic has now been completely overhauled. Here is the new Arc Raiders Expedition release window and all rewards.

Arc Raiders Expedition Requirements Overhauled (No More Stash Value)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In previous Arc Raiders Expedition wipes, rewards were tied to your total stash value. So if you wanted to get all five permanent skill points, you would have to collect at least $3 million worth of items throughout the season. However, Embark Studios surprised players by announcing that the rewards system will be overhauled starting on April 28, 2026.

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In an official blog post, the Swedish developer revealed that Arc Raiders Expedition rewards will now be tied to the total amount of damage dealt to enemies and not loot value. After completing the Caravan, a new challenge will be appear that will require you to deal a certain amount of damage to unlock the permanent skill points.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For your convenience, here is how the new Arc Raiders Expedition requirements work:

Deal damage challenge instead of stash value for skill points. Instead of gathering stash value and coins, players will now have to deal damage to get all 5 skill points (regardless if it’s your first, second or third expedition). All players who have completed their Caravan will get the challenge (no need to sign up to see it). You can complete the challenge by dealing damage with any weapon or gadget against any target (except practice range). Players will have 5 days to complete the damage challenge (Tuesday to Sunday).

Catch up is still tied to stash value. Players who will now be departing on their second or third Expedition (not relevant for players on their first Expedition) who missed some skill points from previous Expeditions will be able to catch up. Players have to complete the damage challenge first in order to unlock the coin/stash value catch up mechanic. Catch-up is 300.000 coins/stash value per skill point.



Screenshot: Embark Studios

The next Arc Raiders Expedition release window will open on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 and will depart on Monday May 4 at 12:00 AM PT. The extraction shooter’s seasonal wipe will start alongside the launch of the massive Arc Raiders Riven Tides update.

However, trying to figure out when the expedition release window begins in each time zone can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the April 2026 Arc Raiders Expedition goes live and ends in each region.

Region Start Time Start Date End Time End Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM April 28 12:00 AM May 4 North America (ET) 7:00 PM April 28 3:00 AM May 4 Canada (ET) 7:00 PM April 28 3:00 AM May 4 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM April 29 8:00 AM May 4 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM April 29 9:00 AM May 4 Japan (JST) 8:00 AM April 29 4:00 PM May 4 Brazil (BRT) 8:00 PM April 28 4:00 AM May 4 Australia (AEDT)* 9:00 AM April 29 7:00 PM May 4 New Zealand (NZDT) 11:00 AM April 29 9:00 PM May 4

All Arc Raiders Expedition Rewards and Bonuses Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

It’s not just the Arc Raiders Expedition requirements that have changed. Embark Studios has also made adjustments to some of the game’s end-of-season rewards. Here is a full breakdown below of them:

Permanent Rewards

If you do the Expedition, the following permanent rewards will always be on your account.

Cosmetics: The Patchwork outfit (evolved) New Toggles: Helmet Bandolier Leg Accessories Color Variation: White Red Black Green Scrappy Turban The Expedition Indicator icon (upgraded for each expedition)

Bonuses: +12 stash space per expedition 12 stash space is granted per Expedition so if the max without doing the expedition is 280, doing your first expedition will amount to 292. If you do two Expeditions, the total will be 304. If you do three Expeditions, 316, and so on. +0-5 skill points (+ catch up on missed Skill Points for those embarking on their second or third Expedition, so 91 total for those on their third Expedition, max 5 skill points per catch-up) Skill points are granted based on the damage challenge for the 5 Skill Points and catch up Skill Points are granted based on coins/stash value).



Consecutive buffs:

Consecutive means that if you miss an Expedition Window, these buffs will be reset. These numbers represent the total percentage rather than an addition.

5%→10%→15% XP boost

6%→12%→ 18% Scrappy materials boost

60%→70%→80% Repair value increase

How to Start Arc Raiders Expedition (Step-by-Step Guide)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For the most part, starting the Arc Raiders Expedition is pretty much the same as it’s always been. You will need to first complete your Caravan before the April 28 deadline and then sign up your account for the expedition. However, the main thing that is changing is the new damage challenge, which will unlock after the Expedition release window opens.

To simplify it though, here are the steps you will need to take to start the latest Arc Raiders Expedition in April:

Step 1: Complete your Caravan.

Complete your Caravan. Step 2: On April 28, 2026 the Arc Raiders Expedition Window will then unlock.

On April 28, 2026 the Arc Raiders Expedition Window will then unlock. Step 3: Sign up for the Expedition if you have your Caravan complete to unlock the new Damage Challenge.

Sign up for the Expedition if you have your Caravan complete to unlock the new Damage Challenge. Step 4: You have 5 days to complete the Damage Challenge to get the 5 permanent skill points.

You have 5 days to complete the Damage Challenge to get the 5 permanent skill points. Step 5: Players who missed previous Expeditions can then “catch up” on past rewards, by building up their stash value.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

One of the biggest announcements is that players will now be able to “catch up” on previous Arc Raiders Expedition rewards. So users who missed previous Expeditions will be able to build up their stash value to pick up the extra skill points they had already missed. However, you will need to complete the new Damage Challenge first before getting access to the catch-up feature.