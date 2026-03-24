Arc Raiders Flashpoint Release Date Confirmed – Update Launch Times & What’s Coming

The Arc Raiders Flashpoint release date has been recently confirmed by Embark Studios. Here is when the major Arc Raiders update launches in March 2026, and when it will go live in every region.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Flashpoint update release date is Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Yes, you read that right. The major content expansion will drop on the very last day of the month! When the Arc Raiders update 1.21.0 were released today, some players were disappointed that it wasn’t Flashpoint.

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However, in all fairness to Embark Studios, most of the larger content expansions have been releasing in the last week of each month. For example, the Arc Raiders Headwind update launched on January 27, 2026. So this is kind of par for the course for the extraction shooter at this point.

As for when the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update releases, it should go live at 1:30 AM PT or 4:30 AM EST. For your convenience, here is when the Flashpoint will go live in every region:

Arc Raiders Flashpoint Release Times (All Regions)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 1:30 AM March 31 North America (ET) 4:30 AM March 31 Canada (ET) 4:30 AM March 31 United Kingdom (BST) 9:30 AM March 31 Europe (CEST) 10:30 AM March 31 Japan (JST) 4:30 PM March 31 Brazil (BRT) 5:30 AM March 31 Australia (AEDT)* 7:30 PM March 31 New Zealand (NZDT) 9:30 PM March 31

Screenshot: Embark Studios

There is still a lot we don’t know about the Flashpoint update. However, Embark Studios has previously released an that outlines what features players can expect in the large March 31 patch.

Like the Shrouded Sky update, the biggest changes coming in Flashpoint are a new ARC enemy and map conditions. Although at this point, we don’t know what those could be. Here is a list of everything we do know so far about the upcoming Flashpoint expansion:

New Map Condition

New ARC Threat

Player Project

Scrappy Update

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Flashpoint update launches on March 31, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. Embark Studios has also confirmed that players should continue to expect major patches such as Flashpoint to release at the end of every month.

The studio also clarified that the weekly updates will be for smaller quality-of-life changes such as bug fixes and gameplay balancing nerfs. “Our larger, more content-heavy updates are currently planned for the end of each month.” So we just have to wait a bit longer for the next biggest update to hit Arc Raiders.