ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 15 Trials (February 2)

The weekly reset has arrived and ARC Raiders players are in for another set of challenge tasks now that the Week 15 Trials are available.

All Week 15 Trials in Arc Raiders

Players had a full week to power through the Week 14 Trials in ARC Raiders during the final days of January and now it is time to look ahead to Week 15. The first full week of February brings a new list of Trials Challenges that are going to put players to the test.

Here is a full list of all Week 15 Trials:

Deliver Carriables

Damage ground-based ARC enemies

Open ARC Probes

Damage Hornets

Download information inside the bunker

How to Deliver Carriables for WEek 15 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The first challenge requires players to find and deliver crates to specific locations. ARC Raiders players should have received a tutorial on how to find and deliver crates via a quest during the early levels of the game before Trials unlocked.

Once a crate is picked up, just find the nearest Field Depot and head in that direction. This task can be completed on any map, but players should focus on one that they know best so that they can navigate it quickly. Players should keep in mind that they’ll be slower and louder while carrying the crate to the Field Depot, so it requires extra caution.

How To Damage Ground-Based ARC Enemies for week 15 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Luckily, the Trial has lots of options for players. Depending on which map they select and what other quests or Trials they are working on, it’s fairly easy to complete this challenge while doing other things.

Here is a list of every enemy that can be targeted for the deal damage to ground-based ARC enemies Trial:

Tick

Pop

Fireball

Turret

Surveyor

Sentinel

Leaper

Bastion

Grenadier

Matriarch

Queen

How to Open ARC Probes For Week 15 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is another easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

How To Damage Hornets for Week 15 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players can find Hornets flying around outdoors on any of the maps. These enemies can be deadly if players get careless, but in general they are not too challenging to shoot out of the sky and eliminate.

Loadouts with high-velocity weapons will help make this task easier.Players should take the time to enjoy this Trial, because the next one is not nearly as simple.

How To Download Information inSide The Bunker For Week 15 Trials

Like every time this Challenge pops up, it is likely going to be the most time-consuming and challenging Trial of the week. Players should head to the Spaceport map to start this Trial. Additionally, this task can only be completed when the Hidden Bunker condition is active. Once players have loaded into the map with the Hidden Bunker condition, find one of the four antennas to activate it.

Once all four antennas on the map have been activated by players, the Hidden Bunker door will open. At that point, players need to head to the bunker, find a terminal, and download the data.

Players should keep in mind that if anyone in their squad downloads the data, it will count as progress on the Trial for the full squad. That makes this another one that becomes much easier with a team.

That should be all of the information players need to start working through their Week 15 Trials Challenges.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.