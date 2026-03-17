ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 20 Trials (March 16-March 22)

Another weekly Trials rotation has arrived and ARC Raiders players can now head topside to begin checking these Week 20 tasks off of their to-do list.

All Week 20 TRials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This week’s trials offer a nice mix between some old familiar ones and some crazier new tasks for players to tackle.

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Here are all of the challenges for the week of March 16:

Get hit by lightning

Damage Hornets

Damage flying ARC enemies inside the Spaceport walls

Damage Bombardiers

Deliver Carriables

How to GEt Hit By Lightning For Week 20 Trials

This hilarious new trial requires players to participate in the Electromagnetic Storm event. Once players have loaded into any map that has the storm condition active, they should be able to spot where lightning will strike by the blue circles that appear on the ground a few moments before each strike.

If players want to earn all three stars, then they are going to have to stick around and get struck multiple times for the highest rating on this challenge.

How To Damage Hornets for Week 20 Trials

Players can find Hornets flying around outdoors on any of the maps. These enemies can be deadly if players get careless, but in general they are not too challenging to shoot out of the sky and eliminate.

Loadouts with high-velocity weapons will help make this task easier. Players should take the time to enjoy this Trial, because the next one is not nearly as simple.

How TO Damage Flying ARC Enemies inside the Spaceport Walls For Week 20 Trials

The most challenging part about this particular trial is just knowing how to get to the Spaceport and understanding where the walls of it are. Once players arrive at this location, the rest of the challenge should be very easy.

As long as they are within the walls of the Spaceport, players can earn progress on this trial by taking down any of these enemies:

Snitch

Spotter

Wasps

Hornets

Fireflies

Rocketeers

How to Damage Bombardiers For Week 20 Trials

When it comes to taking down Bombardiers, players need to be extra careful. Bombardiers deal a ton of damage, so players cannot rush into these encounters without a plan.

Once players spot a Bombardier, they should find nearby cover and begin opening fire to chip away at its health. As soon as the Bombardier sends out spotters to find the attacker, damage needs to shift to the spotters to take them out before they can reveal your location. After each spotter is eliminated shift focus back to the Bombardiers and repeat this process until the enemy is defeated.

This challenge can be completed on any map, except for Stella Montis.

How to Deliver Carriables For Week 20 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This familiar challenge requires players to find and deliver crates to specific locations. ARC Raiders players should have received a tutorial on how to find and deliver crates via a quest during the early levels of the game before Trials unlocked.

Once a crate is picked up, just find the nearest Field Depot and head in that direction. This task can be completed on any map, but players should focus on one that they know best so that they can navigate it quickly. Players should keep in mind that they’ll be slower and louder while carrying the crate to the Field Depot, so it requires extra caution.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.