ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 21 Trials (March 23-March 29)

The final full week of March has arrived, which means it is time for ARC Raiders players to begin grinding through another set of Weekly Trials challenges.

All ARC Raiders Week 21 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This week’s trials won’t be asking players to get struck by lightning, which should be a welcome change of pace, but there are still some tricky tasks to complete.

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Here are all of the challenges for the week of March 23:

Harvest plants

Destroy Ticks, Fireballs, and Pops

Damage ground-based ARC enemies

Search containers in Medical Research (Stella Montis)

Disable mines (Locked Gate)

How To Harvest Plants for Week 21 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For this non-violent Trial, players should try to find a map with the Lush Bloom condition active. This condition rotates about every two hours.

Once you are topside, keep an eye out for any plants that require harvesting and pick them up. Players should be on the lookout for mushrooms, great mullein, and agave.

Keep in mind that fruit does not count towards progress for this Trial. That means players need to focus on harvestable plants, rather than lemons and pears.

How To Destroy Ticks, Fireballs, and Pops for Week 21 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This trial focuses on some of the easiest ARC enemies to destroy. All of the enemies that count for this Trial can usually be taken down easily, even with a free loadout, as long as players focus on weak points and don’t get overwhelmed.

Players should have no trouble finding eligible enemies for this Trial on any map. The main thing to avoid is being outnumbered. Players will ideally want to take these enemies out one at a time in one on one fights. If the numbers aren’t in your favor, fall back and regroup.

How To Damage Ground-Based ARC Enemies for WEek 21 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Trial has lots of options for players. Depending on which map they select and what other quests or Trials they are working on, it’s fairly easy to complete this challenge while doing other things.

Here is a list of every enemy that can be targeted for the deal damage to ground-based ARC enemies Trial:

Tick

Pop

Fireball

Turret

Surveyor

Sentinel

Leaper

Bastion

Grenadier

Matriarch

Queen

How To Search Containers in Medical Research for Week 21 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For this trial, players will need to head to Stella Montis. For the best chance of earning three stars, try to load into the map during a Night Raid.

Once topside, head to the western side of the map and make your way to the Medical Research Wing. Once inside, all players need to do is roam around and loot all the containers they can find, then successfully extract.

How To Disable Mines for Week 21 Trials

To complete this Trial, players should start by loading into the Blue Gate during a Locked Gate Major Map Condition.

Once they are topside, players will want to stay above ground, rather than heading down into the traffic tunnels. The hidden mines can be found throughout the map and players need to disarm 14 of them to hit the three-star rank for this Trial.

To actually disarm the mine, players just need to slowly approach it until they are close enough to interact without setting it off.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.