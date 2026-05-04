ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (May 4-May 10)

After a week off, Weekly Trials are back in ARC Raiders with a new list of tasks for experienced players to try and tackle.

All ARC Raiders May 4 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are all the Trials for the week of May 4:

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Destroy Fireballs

Destroy ARC Enemies in the Swamp (DAM Battlegrounds)

Search Kitchen Cabinets

Damage Any ARC Enemies

Deal Melee Damage to ARC Enemies

How to Destroy Fireballs for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark

Fireballs can be deadly for newer players, but this should be one of the easier Trials for this week. Fireballs spawn on every map, so it shouldn’t be too hard to track them down. The Buried City is a great location to get started.

Once players find a Fireball, they just need to deal damage to its core and destroy it before it opens up and blasts them with flames. This is another task that is extra easy if players are able to bring a Heavy weapon along in their loadout.

How To Destroy ARC Enemies in the Swamp for WEekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark

To start this trial, players will need to load into Dam Battlegrounds and begin searching around the Swamp part of the area. There are a lot of different enemies that spawn in this area, so players will have some options.

Rocketeers and Leapers will offer the most points per kill, so players should focus on those if they are going for speed. After getting enough kills, players just need to successfully extract to wrap this one up.

How To Search Kitchen Cabinets for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark

This is a new trial, which means that ARC Raiders players are still coming up with the most efficient strategy for it. To begin, players will want to consider visiting either The Dam or The Buried City. Either of these maps should have enough cabinets for players to dig through in order to complete the Trial.

Early reports indicate that the apartment buildings on the Dam map include the easiest to farm cabinets for looting.

How To Damage Any ARC Enemies for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This one is about as self-explanatory as they get and there’s lots of opportunity to double dip with other Weekly Trials. Players can strategize about which type of ARC Enemies they want to damage and then head to their preferred map and tackle this trial any way they would like.

How To Deal Melee Damage to ARC Enemies

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is another new Trial that ARC Raiders players are currently debating the best way to accomplish. A few key strategies are already emerging for players to test out though.

One important note that players have already realized is that Ticks don’t have enough base health to allow players to farm them for this trial. Instead, players need to knock down or climb onto a larger enemy and then go crazy with melee strikes.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.