ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 25 Trials (April 20-April 26)

Monday has arrived and ARC Raiders players have a brand-new week of Trials Challenges to begin working through.

All ARC Raiders Week 25 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The weekly rotation arrived on April 20 and ARC Raiders players have another series of challenges to tackle. This week’s Trials include some challenging ones and players are going to have to face off against the new Fireflies and deal damage to a Queen or Matriarch.

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Here is a full list of all of the Week 25 Trials:

Open ARC Probes

Spaceport – Damage flying ARC enemies inside the Spaceport walls

The Blue Gate – Open containers inside the traffic tunnels

Damage Fireflies

Damage Queens or Matriarchs

How To Open ARC Probes for Week 25 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

How To Damage Flying ARC Enemies Inside the Spaceport Walls for Week 25 Trials

The most challenging part about this particular trial is just knowing how to get to the Spaceport and understanding where the walls of it are. Once players arrive at this location, the rest of the challenge should be very easy.

As long as they are within the walls of the Spaceport, players can earn progress on this trial by taking down any of these enemies:

Snitch

Spotter

Wasps

Hornets

Fireflies

Rocketeers

How To Open Containers Inside The Traffic Tunnels for Week 25 Trials

Screenshot: Embark

To complete this Trial, players will need to load into The Blue Gate and enter the Traffic Tunnels.

All players need to do for this Trial is enter the tunnels, loot all the containers they can find, and then extract successfully. To increase the chance of earning more points, players should plan to complete this Trial during a Major Map Condition.

How To Damage Fireflies for Week 25 Trials

ARC Raiders added the Firefly to the game with the Shrouded Sky update and players are able to find this flying enemy on any map. The Firefly can be pretty deadly thanks to its armor and flamethrower, so don’t approach this trial lightly.

Players will want to prepare a loadout with a heavy weapon to help pierce through the Firefly’s armor. The main goal is to shoot the Firefly down before it gets close enough to attack with its flamethrower from overhead.

Players who want to earn three stars will need to take down about six of these and then successfully extract.

How To Damage Queens or Matriarchs for Week 25 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To find a Queen or a Matriarch, players need to enter a map that has either the Harvester or the Matriarch map condition. Actually dealing damage and chipping away at these massive enemies will require players to go topside with a pretty serious loadout. It would be wise to team up with a squad for this particular challenge.

Keep in mind that although it’s great to take the Queen or Matriarch all the way down, this Trial only requires dealing damage. It should still be possible to earn stars without fully eliminating the boss.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.