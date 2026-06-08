ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (June 1-June 7)

Another week of ARC Raiders trials is here and it tasks players with getting creative when it comes to their Heavy Fuse Grenade damage.

All ARC Raiders June 8 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Today marks the start of ARC Raiders Season 4, Week 7 and players will once again have a mix of Trials Challenges to tackle.

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Here are all the Trials for the week of June 8-June 14:

Damage Snitches

Damage ground-based ARC enemies

Damage Bastions

Open ARC Probes

Deal as much damage as possible using a Heavy Fuse Grenade

How To Damage Snitches

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Snitches are one of the most common ARCs that players will run into topside as they explore the Rust Belt. In order to efficiently damage this enemy and earn three stars, players should focus their fire on the white flaps.

If they get their aim right and take out two of the white flaps, then the Snitches won’t be able to fly up and call for backup from nearby wasps or hornets. Taking out two flaps should be enough to ground the Snitch or high-level players could take out all three to totally prevent the alarm.

How To Damage Ground-Based ARC Enemies

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Trial has lots of options for players. Depending on which map they select and what other quests or Trials they are working on, it’s fairly easy to complete this challenge while doing other things.

Here is a list of every enemy that can be targeted for the deal damage to ground-based ARC enemies Trial:

Tick

Pop

Fireball

Turret

Surveyor

Sentinel

Leaper

Bastion

Grenadier

Matriarch

Queen

How To Damage Bastions

This week’s list kicks off with a challenging one. Players need to deal damage to a Bastion this week, which is one of the toughest ARC enemies in the game. This task can be completed on any map, though spawns are a bit more common on the higher level maps.

This is a great one to team up with friends for if that’s an option. To actually get through and deal enough damage, players will need to enter the map with a decent loadout. It would be wise to bring along a heavy weapon if that’s an option.

As always, remember to use cover and focus on weak points. Bastions have yellow joints on their legs to target and canisters on their backs.

How To Open ARC Probes

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

How To Deal As Much Damage As Possible Using A Heavy Fuse Grenade

This is another tricky Trial that was recently added to the rotation. The most important thing for players to keep in mind is that their score is calculated based on one throw, not cumulative throws.

For the highest damage, players will want to toss the grenade into a clustered group of ARC enemies in an indoor corridor or a congested chokepoint.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.