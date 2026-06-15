ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (June 15-June 21)

As the official start of summer gets closer, ARC Raiders players are diving into another set of Weekly Trials in the extraction shooter.

All Weekly Trials For ARC Raiders (June 15)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here is the full list of Weekly Trials for the week of June 15, 2026:

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Search cars

Damage Comets

Damage ARC Enemies in Old Town

Destroy multiple ARC enemies with a Wolfpack

Damage Turbines

How to Search Cars for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players are going to need to head outdoors and find cars to search for 200 points per vehicle to complete this trial. There are a lot of good options across various maps, but it sounds like Blue Gate may be emerging as a popular choice due to the density of cars around the tunnel, collapsed highway, and a handful of other spots on the map.

Be sure to search around every parking lot, road, and residential area and then extract to successfully lock in the score.

How To Damage Comets for Weekly Trials

For this Trial, players have to find and damage the newer rolling enemies, Comets. Comets can be very deadly and players need to head into this fight strategically.

To begin, players can load into any map, aside from Stella Montis, during a Major Map Condition. The Comets will be roaming around on the surface, so begin searching for them.

Once a Comet has been spotted, players should get a high ground advantage and start firing. Be sure to eliminate the Comet before it can get close enough to damage you with its seismic charge.

How To Damage ARC Enemies in Old Town

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players need to head to Old Town in the Buried City to earn progress on this Trial. This area should be crawling with ARC enemies that count towards progress, so it won’t take too much hunting.

Players simply need to pick fights with enemies and deal damage and then successfully extract to get through this one. Be careful to watch out for tougher enemies, like the Vaporizer, if you aren’t kitted out for those fights.

How To Destroy Multiple ARC Enemies with a Wolfpack for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is a new trial, but the basic idea is similar to a few that players have already experienced. To get the best score, players will want to find an area where they can box multiple ARC enemies in a small area to maximize damage output.

From there, they simply need to use the Wolfpack throwable. Keep in mind that each Wolfpack thrown will count as a separate try.

How to Damage Turbines for Weekly Trials

Players will want to load into Riven Tides to begin hunting down Turbines. This ARC enemy will spawn near the Port Authority Building and Customs House.

The key to this trial is understanding exactly when you are able to deal damage to the Turbine. Don’t bother wasting ammo while it is airborne and defended. Instead, wait for it to land and retract its heavy armor. At that point, players can squeeze in a handful of shots before it takes off again.

Aside from that, players need to be ready to dodge deadly incoming attacks and find cover. This is a tough fight, so be sure to have a loadout that is up to the task.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.