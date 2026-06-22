ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (June 22-June 28)

The final full week of June 2026 is has arrived and ARC Raiders players have another challenging set of Weekly Trials to power through.

All Weekly Trials For ARC Raiders (June 22)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here is the full list of Weekly Trials for the week of June 22, 2026:

Videos by VICE

Damage flying ARC enemies inside the Spaceport walls

Search ARC Probes, Couriers and Assessors

Search Supply Drops

Damage Leapers

Destroy Pops

How to Damage flying ARC enemies inside the Spaceport walls

The most challenging part about this particular trial is just knowing how to get to the Spaceport and understanding where the walls of it are. Once players arrive at this location, the rest of the challenge should be very easy.

As long as they are within the walls of the Spaceport, players can earn progress on this trial by taking down any of these enemies:

Snitch

Spotter

Wasps

Hornets

Fireflies

Rocketeers

How To Search ARC Probes, Couriers and Assessors

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Although players have had Trials before to open ARC Probes, this newer version also adds in Couriers and Assessors.

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

To find the Assessors, players will need to complete this Trial during the Close Scrutiny Map Condition, since that is the only time the Assessors will spawn.

How To Search Supply Drops

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In order to search supply drops this week, players need to start by heading to a Supply Station on any of the topside maps. Once there, players should find and trigger the special flare.

The special flare should trigger a supply crate to drop within one minute. Once the crate lands, players just need to open it to earn their points towards this week’s Trials. Players should also take note that the flare will make them visible on the map and could draw attention from less friendly players in addition to the supply drop.

How To Damage Leapers

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Leapers can be a pretty threatening enemy if players run into them in the open, but with the right strategy and cover they aren’t too bad at all. Players can load into any map except for Stella Montis to start hunting around for these enemies. A good hunting spot to start with is the Launch Towers location on the Spaceport map.

Once a Leaper is spotted, players should find cover and then use a heavy weapon to get in some shots at them from a distance. Try to aim for the center and focus on the middle ball.

Players can quickly earn three stars for this challenge by taking down two Leapers during a major map condition.

How To Destroy Pops

Screenshot: Embark Studios

At this point, most ARC Raiders players are likely pros when it comes to destroying Pops. Although the enemy goes down quickly when players know what they’re doing, there is definitely still an element of risk at play.

A great spot to find pops is in the Metro Station stairwells in Buried City. Once players arrive there and spot one, they’ll need to take it out as quickly as possible before it can explore. Use a fast-firing weapon and be sure not to hesitate. This one is really all about speed and accuracy.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.