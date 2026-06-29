ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (June 29-July 5)

The first days of July are right around the corner and ARC Raiders players have an exciting list of Weekly Trials to tackle as they arrive.

All Weekly Trials For ARC Raiders (June 29)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here is the full list of Weekly Trials for the week of June 29, 2026:

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Damage ARC enemies using Light Impact Grenades

Damage Hornets

Damage Leapers, Bastions, and Bombardiers

Open containers inside the traffic tunnels

Search Kitchen Cabinets

Damage ARC enemies using Light Impact Grenades

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Once again, players have another grenade based task to tackle this week. This trial can be completed on any map, but players may want to head to Riven Tides or Stella Montis to find more areas where there are a lot of ARC enemies clumped together.

Keep in mind that unlike some of the other grenade based tasks, this one doesn’t require all the damage to be done in one throw. Instead, players will be tasked with seeing how much total damage they can do with Light Impact Grenades throughout one full run with a successful extraction.

Damage Hornets

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Trial can technically be accomplished on any map, but we recommend heading to Blue Gate. The flying Hornets will appear alongside two wasps, so players should be ready for a fight.

The most important strategy to remember is avoiding the electric pulses, so that you don’t get stunned. Players should carefully take advantage of cover and strike from a distance if possible.

Damage Leapers, Bastions, and Bombardiers

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players should take note that there is a bug associated with this trial at the moment. Bombardiers are not counting towards progress and players should instead focus on dealing damage to the following enemies:

Leapers

Bastions

Rocketeers

Vaporizers

At the time, Embark has not announced plans to hot fix this issue, but keep an eye out for updates on that front.

Open containers inside the traffic tunnels

Screenshot: Embark

To complete this Trial, players will need to load into The Blue Gate and enter the Traffic Tunnels.

All players need to do for this Trial is enter the tunnels, loot all the containers they can find, and then extract successfully. To increase the chance of earning more points, players should plan to complete this Trial during a Major Map Condition.

Search Kitchen Cabinets

Screenshot: Embark

This is a newer trial, which means that ARC Raiders players are still coming up with the most efficient strategy for it. To begin, players will want to consider visiting either The Dam or The Buried City. Either of these maps should have enough cabinets for players to dig through in order to complete the Trial.

Early reports indicate that the apartment buildings on the Dam map include the easiest to farm cabinets for looting.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.