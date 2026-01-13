Arc Raiders Is Giving Away a Free Gift to All Players (But Only for a Few Hours!)

Arc Raiders is celebrating the game surpassing the 10 million Raiders milestone by offering players a free thank-you gift. Players need to act quickly though, because the special reward is only available for a very limited time.

How to Claim the Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool in Arc Raiders

Today we're celebrating a huge milestone… since launch we’ve seen over 12 million Raiders ascend from Speranza to raid the Rust Belt!

We crafted a special gift to celebrate 10M players, right as you blew straight past it over the winter break! To commemorate the occasion, any… pic.twitter.com/VNC1W1Mube — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) January 13, 2026

The free thank-you gift was meant to celebrate the game’s 10 million player milestone, but since it went live Arc Raiders has picked up 2 million more users and is now over 12 million.

Videos by VICE

While announcing the special gift, Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer of Arc Raiders at Embark Studios said:

“Reaching 12 million downloads is a milestone we owe entirely to the players. The community of Raiders has helped shape this game from the very beginning, and their passion, feedback, and ingenuity continue to guide how we build, support, and grow this world for the long term.”

Last Chance to Claim the Arc Raiders Thank-You Gift

The Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool will be automatically issued to any raider who has logged into the game before 6 p.m. EST on January 13. As of publishing this story, that gives players just about five hours to log in if they haven’t already.

According to the press release, the thank-you gift should be available now. Players should visit the Customization tab to find the appearance.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In addition to the weekly reset and the thank-you gift news, Arc Raiders also just received a fairly significant patch to nerf a few powerful weapons and add the abyss cosmetic set. The v1.11.0 nerfs target the current burst-damage meta by increasing the reload time on the Kettle sniper rifle and reducing the splash damage radius of the Trigger Nade. These weapons were top picks for PvP, so it will be interesting to see how the changes shake out and impact the meta game in the coming weeks.

Discussions around the game’s match-making system also continue to dominate the community. Most recently one of the lead designers on the project offered some addition insight into why the term “aggression-based matchmaking” may be a bit of a misnomer.

Arc Raiders players who are high enough level to access the game’s Trials can log in now to get to work on the Week 12 Trials and check out their new pickaxe while they are logged on.

Arc Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.