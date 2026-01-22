ARC Raiders Just Helped Steam Break a Huge Record

Steam has just broken a record number of sales across a single calendar month, and ARC Raiders has played a massive role in this success. As far as 2025 goes, there is no denying that ARC Raiders is one of the biggest titles to have emerged across all genres. After a release on October 30, 2025, the PvE/PvP extraction shooter quickly became a hit with gaming enthusiasts all around the world. Heading into 2026, ARC Raiders has sitting tight near the top end of the charts for most-sold games, and the latest Steam records prove just what exactly this means.

Steam Just Broke a Monthly Sales Record With Whopping $1.6 Billion Revenue, Thanks to ARC Raiders

According to Alinea Analytics, December 2025 was among Steam’s most successful holiday seasons to date. The report states that over 100 million users on the platform generate an absolutely whopping $1.6 billion in gross sales.

These results mean that since the 2024 Christmas season, sales have improved 22.7%, even excelling the pandemic-fueled sales high of $1.4 billion in December 2020…and it’s all largely thanks to one game – ARC Raiders!

Whilst Counter Strike 2 continues to sit top of the podium, ARC Raiders has created a staggering number of December 2025 sales. With over 1.2 million copies sold through the last week and a half of December alone, and 12 million total copies sold, there’s simply no denying the game has been a massive success. This is particuarly impressive considering at the time of December 2025, ARC Raiders had only been released for two months.

What is Next For ARC Raiders?

ARC Raiders doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon, either. In celebration of the significant milestones in which the game surpassed, a free Pickaxe was recently given away to players under a limited timeframe. In addition to this, there are plenty more updates and bug fixes that continue to be made, improving the player experience.

According to the recent 2026 roadmap, ARC Raiders players can expect to see multiple new maps arriving to the game. According to a recent interview with the devs regarding their 2026 plans, the plan for these new maps is to combine them with fresh and exciting new experiences for the player to discover. Here’s what was said:

“The ambition is to try to pair it with some new type of experience, whether that’s the map conditions or weather conditions we put in that make the play feel different, enemy types or compositions feeling different, or we’re escalating the types of loot available there. “

Based on the popularity of the game across players on all platforms, 2026 could be an absolutely massive year for ARC Raiders. If they continue to take player feedback on board and aim to deliver quality content, then the possibilities are endless. After all, the game is making a huge impact at only 3-4 months from release, with endless potential to go further. To say the least, there are no signs of the game flopping or dying down any time soon after these massive achievements, that’s for sure.