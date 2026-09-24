ARC Raiders – New Map and Frigate Confirmed for The Frozen Trail Update

ARC Raiders is preparing to launch a huge content update in early October with The Frozen Trial update that will add a new map, new enemies, and more.

The Frozen Trail Arrives in ARC Raiders October 8

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After launching to massive critical and player praise in the fall of 2025, ARC Raiders has slowed down a bit and had a fairly quiet summer. After evaluating the current state of the game and the endgame loop, the team at Embark Studios is finally back with a ton of updates on what to expect from the big fall content drop.

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The Frozen Trail update arrives in ARC Raiders on October 8, just a few weeks before the game’s anniversary.

The biggest highlight from The Frozen Trail update preview for many players will be the reveal of a brand-new map to explore.

With your help, Celeste and Shani have triangulated the source of the strange signal that’s been ringing across Toledo. All signs point toward an old Italian village and Exodus transport hub called Pendola Pass.

Beyond the peaks that envelope the Rust Belt, icy air preserves Pendola Pass in its eerie grasp. Classic signs of an old-world civilization punctuate the narrow stretch: a supermarket, and a lifeless town square. Signs of the Exodus Project loom large: the observatory and buried train depot that once served as a major transit hub.

“But dominating everything else lies the reason Raiders are called to Pendola Pass – one of the Emperors has fallen. Rare technology lies within, and your job is simple – get there, and find a way inside.”

There were also details shared about the new Frigate area. The Frigate presents a substantial challenge to highly skilled Raiders who, despite the danger, see opportunity within. After finding a way to get on board, you’ll need to navigate its internal passageways, unlock paths, and defend yourself against ARC new and old.

“But you won’t be alone. Other Raiders have their eyes on the prize, and you’ll be forced to collaborate or cut through them in order to pass. The scale of the challenge may demand a different approach to one you’re used to – when you’re caught in close quarters hundreds of feet in the air, you’ll have to find a suitable strategy, one way or the other.”

It will be very exciting to see if this new Map and the update’s new weapons, enemies, and progress system are enough to draw lapsed players back to the extraction shooter. The game dominated the conversation in late 2025 and early 2026, but definitely dropped out of the zeitgeist a bit once summer arrived.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.