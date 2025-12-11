Arc Raiders Patch Fails to Fix Expedition Bug and Players Are Outraged

The Arc Raiders Expedition feature is still bugged for many players. The latest patch not only doesn’t fix the game-breaking issue, but it doesn’t even address it. Fans of the extraction shooter have called out Embark Studios for not communicating better with the community.

Arc Raiders Expedition Is Still Broken for Players

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In Arc Raiders, Expedition is an end-game mechanic that allows players to wipe their character progress before the start of the next season. Players give up all of their Stash Loot in exchange for permanent skill points. However, for many Arc Raiders users, the Expedition feature is still not accessible due to a game-breaking bug. Players hoping for a fix were disappointed when the latest Arc Raiders patch was announced and didn’t even mention the glitch.

Videos by VICE

“Since the release, we have been patching every Thursday to catch the most critical issues while the team was in full swing. Our goal is to continue to investigate and fix critical issues as soon as we can, but it will not be on a weekly cadence. From now on, our release window and store rotation will shift to Tuesdays. As the winter holiday period approaches, the team will be taking a much needed break so that we can come back in January ready to bring more updates.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

While many supported the studio taking a much-deserved holiday break, some Arc Raiders players were disappointed by Embark not mentioning the major glitch. As we reported last week, the Arc Raiders Expedition feature is set to go live on December 17. However, it will only run for a limited time as it ends on the 22.

Arc Raiders Players Are Frustrated Over Expedition Bug

Screenshot: Embark Studios

With the Arc Raiders Expedition deadline quickly approaching, some players are worried that they are going to miss out on the first season wipe. The biggest complaint from users is that Embark Studios hasn’t officially addressed the bug in recent updates. Over on the ArcRaiders subreddit, fans of the extraction shooter reacted to the latest patch update and voiced their concerns.

“My problem is there is no communication. I don’t even know if I should go for 5 million now or it’s just a waste of time,” one user wrote, for example. Another commenter agreed and replied, “They still didn’t fix the EXPEDITION progression stuck bug. It’s been in the game SINCE LAUNCH.”

One comment vented, “The problem is they don’t even communicate what’s gonna happen with this bug. When does it get fixed (it’s been there since launch)? Do we get at least compensation?”

What Is the Arc Raiders Expedition Bug?

Screenshot: Embark Studios, Reddit Mrpityoka77

The Arc Raiders Expedition bug reportedly happened as a result of server connection issues. Players who were in the middle of progressing the feature during the error have since been stuck on the current level they were on when servers failed to connect. As a result, their progression has now been permanently stuck.

So if your Expedition progression meter has not moved from its current level despite you having all the materials turned in, your account is bugged. This is obviously a problem if the Arc Raiders Expedition feature goes live in just a few days and ends after only a week.

The Arc Raiders Expedition Bug Could Still Be Fixed

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Before we get too doom and gloom, the Arc Raiders Expedition bug could still be fixed. In the latest update from Embark Studios, they announced that a major patch will come out on Tuesday, December 16. This also happens to be a day before Expedition is about to go live, so we might see a fix.

While Embark Studios didn’t specifically mention the game-breaking glitch, they did say more bug fixes will be coming soon. “In the meantime, we are getting ready for the much larger Cold Snap update coming on Tuesday. It will bring many different fixes we have been working on along with all the new goodies.”

Regardless, many players just want communication regarding the Expedition bug.