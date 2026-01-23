Arc Raiders Roadmap for 2026 Revealed – All Update Release Dates, Maps & New Enemies

Embark Studios has just revealed the Arc Raiders Road Map for the first half of 2026. Here is every update’s release window this year, as well as the new features, enemies, and items coming to the extraction shooter.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has revealed their content plans for the first half of 2026 by releasing an Arc Raiders Road Map. So far, the Swedish studio has confirmed four major updates for the extraction shooter. The road map only covers January through April, though, so it’s likely Embark will release a second road map in May.

The first major Arc Raiders update of 2026 is called Headwinds, and it will launch this month (January 2026). However, at the time of writing, we don’t have a specific launch date for it. Most players speculate that the Arc Raiders Headwinds release date will be Tuesday, January 27, 2026. However, this is speculation based on when previous updates have rolled out.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For your convenience, here is a full list of the Arc Raiders updates coming in 2026 and their features.

New Matchmaking Option (Lvl 40+)

New Minor Map Condition

Player Project

New Map Condition

New Arc Thread

Player Project

Raider Deck

Map Update

Expedition Window

New Map Condition

New Arc Threat (Enemy Type)

Player Project

Scrappy Update

New Map

New Large Arc (Enemy Type)

New Map Condition

Expedition Window

Embark Studios Promises More New Arc Raiders Features Coming Soon

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The first four Arc Raiders updates of 2026 fall under a new period of the game called “Escalation.” The storyline takes place after the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update which launched in December 2025. According to Embark Studios, players will face new weather conditions and enemy threats while exploring the “Rustbelt.”

“The Cold Snap has passed, but its danger casts a long shadow. Extreme weather will continue to test Raiders as they scavenge the surface for resources. The increased ARC presence continues to trouble Shani as the Rustbelt grows more overwhelmed, but no one holds all the pieces. The scale of the impending escalation remains unknown. Venture topside into an increasingly volatile Rustbelt—and make sure you’re prepared for what’s to come.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios ended the Escalation Road Map announcement by teasing additional new Arc Raiders features coming soon. “As you can expect, we’re not going to offer all the specifics, but enough that you know where we’re heading. Stick around. After Escalation, there’s even more to come.”

So yeah, interestingly this means the Arc Raiders Road Map doesn’t actually reveal all new features being added to the game in the first half of 2026. Still, it’s pretty exciting to get a rough schedule for future content. Personally, I’m super excited for that Scrappy Update in March.