ARC Raiders Rolls Out Plans for PvE Toggle

ARC Raiders is preparing to roll out PvE matchmaking for players, starting with a test run in October.

ARC Raiders PvE Matchmaking Plans

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Raiders quickly became a massive hit when it released in October 2025, despite the fact that extraction shooters aren’t for everyone. The game’s world building and amazing sound design helped draw in a wider audience than expected and, despite frustrations with the PvP aspect of the game, many of those friendly players stuck around.

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As the game continues to grow and evolve, Embark Studios is preparing to offer players a way to avoid the PvP side of the experience entirely.

“Our goal is to stay true to the core principles on which ARC Raiders was built, but also respecting player choice and supporting different playstyles.”

Embark Studios shared that the data shows a large and growing group of Raiders who come to the Rust Belt for the co-op and the ARC, not fighting with other Raiders.

To begin laying the groundwork for a dedicated PvE matchmaking option, the game is running a PvE toggle test in October. Here are the details:

The test will run from October 13-20, 2026 .

. During the test, you will be able to toggle between the classic ARC Raiders PvPvE experience and the PvE experience.

In the PvE experience there will be zero player-to-player damage, and the session is purely focused on the ARC threat and co-op social dynamics.

PvE sessions will include Solos, Duos and Trios in the same session.

We’re designing the system for seamless switching, play PvE for a relaxed solo session then switch back to PvPvE for a high tension match.

Some major conditions, Night Raids, Hidden Bunker, Locked Gate and Frigate will be excluded from the PvE matchmaking test. These are designed with higher tension in mind and rely on the uncertainty of encountering a variety of players.

Your PvPvE matchmaking rating will not be affected while playing in PvE sessions.

It’s important to remember that this is, at least initially, a limited test. When the test ends, the toggle will be removed and matchmaking will return to normal. Your feedback and data will help to shape the future of this system.

Players should not that during the test the overall loot value is lowered to compensate for the relative safety of PvE.

It should be very interesting to see how the community reacts to the test and what Embark’s next steps are after gathering this first round of feedback.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.