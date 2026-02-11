ARC Raiders Shared Watch – All Rewards and How to Earn Merits

ARC Raiders just kicked off a major PvE focused event and players have a chance to score some awesome rewards if they manage to earn enough Merits during the next two weeks.

You watch my back, I'll watch yours – that’s how Speranza keeps ticking 🫶

Join your fellow Raiders in celebrating the Shared Watch; team up with strangers, turn your barrels on the machines, and earn rewards in the process.



The Shared Watch Event begins tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ssYtkLxZ4r — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) February 9, 2026

The ARC Raiders Shared Watch event is officially underway, and players have extra incentives to team up, get along, and take down some bad robots. The limited-time event is offering players the chance to earn Merits, which can be exchanged for more than 20 in-game rewards.

To earn all the rewards, players will need to start the grind right away and get through the full list by February 24.

Shared Watch event start time: February 10, 2026

Shared Watch event end time: February 24, 2026

how to earn merit during shared watch event

To claim the reward items, players are going to need to earn Merits during the event window. In order to do that, players simply need to gain XP by completing their recurring challenges each time they head topside.

Players can earn Merits by gaining XP from the following tasks:

Damaging ARCs

Destroying ARCs

Destroying ARCs via assist

PvP is not disabled during the event, but it does grant 0 XP, so there is no incentive for players who are trying to earn Merits to attack each other. Players who find a group to squad up with can earn XP quickly by taking on larger enemies like the Queen or Matriarch.

The long list of rewards is going to require a lot of Merits if players want to claim every reward that is up for grabs.

all Shared Watch Rewards and costs

Now that the event is live, players can check out the progression track and see every item that is available. Here is a breakdown of each reward and how many Merits are needed to claim them:

Slugger outfit – 50 merits

– 50 merits 20 Raider Tokens – 100 merits

– 100 merits Vita Spray – 150 merits

– 150 merits Tactical MK. 3 (Healing Blueprint) – 200 merits

– 200 merits Grenades Slugger Variant – 250 merits

– 250 merits Baseball back pack charm – 300 merits

– 300 merits 20 Raider Tokens – 350 merits

– 350 merits Grey yellow Slugger color – 400 merits

– 400 merits Snap Hook – 450 merits

– 450 merits Hand Signals emote – 500 merits

– 500 merits 20 Raider Tokens – 550 merits

– 550 merits Chest Piece Slugger Variant – 600 merits

– 600 merits 20 Raider Tokens – 650 merits

– 650 merits Sport Face Paint Blue – 700 merits

– 700 merits Blue Glow Slugger color – 750 merits

– 750 merits Vita Spray blueprint – 800 merits

– 800 merits 20 Raider Tokens – 850 merits

– 850 merits Headgear Slugger Variant – 900 merits

– 900 merits Acoustic Guitar – 950 merits

– 950 merits 50 Raider Tokens – 1,000 merits

– 1,000 merits Batting Helmet Scrappy cosmetic – 1,050 merits

That should be all of the information players need to start working through the Shared Watch event with their squad.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.