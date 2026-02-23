Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Update Adds Storm Weather, New Enemies & Expedition Rewards

Full details about the Arc Raiders Update Shrouded Sky have been revealed by Embark Studios, and it’s massive. The patch adds new weather conditions, ARC enemies, and more! Here is everything you need to know, including the second Arc Raiders Expedition release date and rewards.

Arc Raiders Patch Notes Shrouded Sky Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

We are only a day away from the major Arc Raiders Update Shrouded Sky, and Embark Studios has just given players a full breakdown of what’s included in it. The patch might be one of the extraction shooter’s biggest to date, as it is packed with new features, content, and seasonal changes.

Perhaps the biggest feature in the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update is the new storm weather conditions. The map feature will launch alongside the new Seasonal Player Project, The Weather Monitoring System. Users will monitor when hurricanes are happening in the game and will be tasked with entering the storm to retrieve items.

For your convenience, here is a full breakdown of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky patch notes (We’ll update this on Feb 24 when Bugs/Fixes are released):

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Patch Notes

Weather Conditions (Hurricanes): Hurricanes arrive as a permanent rotating map condition across Blue Gate, Buried City, Spaceport and Dam Battlegrounds. Visibility fades, sound is swallowed by the wind, movement slows and shields steadily drain beneath relentless gusts and flying debris, turning every raid into a desperate fight against the storm. The Hurricane map condition introduces new gameplay challenges requiring players to adapt their strategies and tactics to survive.



Two New Arc Enemies: Firefly: The Firefly, a deadlier cousin of the Hornet, joins Hornets and Wasps on patrol, unleashing a flamethrower that can engulf players in seconds. Comet: The Comet, a larger variant of the Pop ARC, honks and relentlessly chases Raiders before detonating.



Screenshot: Embark

Monitoring Unstable Weather Conditions (Seasonal Project): Seasonal Player Project: The Weather Monitoring System. Players need to investigate why hurricanes are taking place, and brave the storm to scavenge for items topside to build a Weather Monitoring system. The five-stage Project rewards Raiders with gameplay items, 250 Raider Tokens and the Anemometer Backpack Charm upon completion. The Weathering Monitoring System will from from February 24, to March 31, 2026.



Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Surgeon Raider Deck: Shrouded Sky introduces a third Raider Deck, available for free to all players who’ve purchased either edition of the game. The Surgeon Raider Deck will be permanently accessible to players without any time restrictions. The Deck includes new unlockable rewards such as Raider Tokens, cosmetic items and more. It also features a surgeon-inspired Raider outfit in multiple color variants, along with a beard customization option and a backpack.



New Expedition Rewards and Date: Starts: February 25, 2026 Ends: March 1, 2026



Dam Battlegrounds Map Expansion: Dam Battlegrounds will be expanded, adding a new interior area to explore and a new set of quests.



New Cosmetic Options

New Cosmetic Bundle : The Volare Set or shroud your identity and mystify Raiders with The Devotee Set. We’ll also be introducing a new Backpack Set and Raider Tool Set for good measure!

: Facial Hair (Raider CustomizationOption): Facial hair will be immediately available with the update to all players, while the Full Beard will be unlockable in the Surgeon Raider Deck. The Stubble Beard and Thick Moustache will also be available in store from February 24.



Screenshot: Embark Studios

The second Arc Raiders Expedition window release date will start on Wednesday, February 25, and will close on Sunday, March 1, 2026. This marks the second progress reset Arc Raiders has had since the popular game launched in October 2025.

However, the big reveal here is that Embark Studios is adding new Arc Raiders Expedition Rewards that will offer players valuable permanent bonuses. Here is the list:

New Arc Raiders Expedition Rewards (Bonuses)

5 permanent Skill Points on top of those obtained during the previous Expedition window: Players who did not receive the full 5 skill points during the first Expedition will be able to catch up during the second Expedition to receive a full 10 skill points

Additional Permanent Stash Space – Extra space which increases to a maximum of 24 extra spaces

Evolution of the Patchwork outfit – A new cosmetic that includes additional toggles and color variation

New Scrappy outfit

For this Expedition, the required Stash value for maximum rewards has been lowered to three million Coins (600k per Skill Point). The reward will still be five Skill Points for reaching the three million Stash value. This Expedition also introduces a new Skill Point catch up system for Raiders who couldn’t amass enough Coins during the first Expedition.



Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky release date is February 24, 2026. Based on previous updates, it should go live worldwide starting around 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. However, this exact timing could vary based on how long the patch takes to be implemented.

Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 2:00 AM February 24 North America (ET) 5:00 AM February 24 United Kingdom (GMT) 10:00 AM February 24 Europe (CET) 11:00 AM February 24 Japan (JST) 7:00 PM February 24 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 AM February 24 Australia (AEDT)* 9:00 PM February 24

Finally, players looking to do the second Arc Raiders Expedition will have a week to get it done before the window closes. So make sure to mark your calendars for Sunday, March 1, as it’s when the player reset officially ends.