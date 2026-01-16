Arc Raiders Starts Permanently Banning Cheaters After Community Backlash

Embark Studios has started permanently banning Arc Raiders cheaters. The Swedish studio made the move after popular streamer TheBurntPeanut called them out for not stopping stream snipers from ruining the extraction shooter.

Arc Raiders Stream Snipers Are Getting Permanent Bans

Over the last month, there has been a lot of discourse around Arc Raiders’ cheater problem. The extraction shooter recently received backlash from players after it was discovered that cheaters were only getting a 30-day suspension. The community was particularly upset that accounts using aimbotting and wall hacks were only receiving temporary bans.

However, Embark Studios has seemingly changed its stance on cheaters. Over on Reddit, images began to surface showing that some accounts were now getting permanent suspensions. “Your account has been permanently suspended for behavior that violates our code of conduct.”

It should be pointed out that it’s unclear if these permanent bans are rolling out for every account that has used cheats. At the time of writing, it appears to only apply to cheaters who were specifically stream sniping content creators. For example, the two accounts that received permanent bans had been using cheats to harass popular streamer TheBurntPeanut for weeks.

TheBurntPeanut Calls Out Embark Studios Over Arc Raiders Cheater Problem

Discourse around bans recently kicked off when Twitch streamer TheBurntPeanut threatened to quit Arc Raiders over its rampant cheating problem. During his January stream, the popular content creator called on Embark Studios to take action after his live broadcast of the extraction shooter was repeatedly ruined by cheaters targeting him.

“Embark fix this, or I’m out of here. Give us something or I’m actually out of here. This is ridiculous. If those guys are not IP banned from this game, I genuinely don’t think I’m going to play it anymore.” While Embark Studios hasn’t confirmed that his comments were a reason for the permanent bans, fans noticed that the two stream snipers who were harassing the Twitch creator were the first to receive them.

Following the bans, TheBurntPeanut made a second update post on X. “Hey gang, I was just heated at that moment because the same three cheaters had been following us for a long time without getting banned (which is a pretty reasonable thing to be pissed about). In reality, I love Arc Raiders, and I know that the Embark Studios team is incredibly passionate about it and is working hard to continue making it great.”

It looks like his words have finally been heard, as Arc Raiders cheaters are now getting permanently banned. Many players praised the move and asked Embark Studios to roll it out to more accounts using exploits in general. Although at the time of writing, so far permanent suspensions seem to only be happening to stream snipers and repeated offenders.