Arc Raiders Steam Charts Reveal Record-Breaking Player Numbers

Arc Raiders has just launched, and the game is already a major hit on PC with a record number of active users. Here is what the Arc Raiders Steam Charts have revealed about its potential player base numbers.

Arc Raiders Steam Charts Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

After a year of anticipation, the final version of Arc Raiders has officially launched today. However, within hours of the game going live, the extraction shooter has already exploded with active players jumping into it. According to the Arc Raiders Steam Charts, the game has reached 158,141 peak players.

What’s interesting about this, though, is that the number of total active players continues to climb every hour. While this is pretty common for a popular new game launch, Arc Raiders is seeing its numbers climb by the thousands. So by the time this article goes live, the extraction shooter will no doubt easily surpass 160,000 players and could go even higher throughout the day.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

All this to say, Arc Raiders is already a massive hit on PC. While we can expect these player numbers to eventually even out, this is a good sign for the new multiplayer. Interestingly, the Arc Raiders playtest had a peak of 189,668 when it was released in September and early October, so these numbers are actually lining up fairly closely.

Arc Raiders Player Count

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no official way to check the Arc Raiders player count. Embark Studios hasn’t made a website that keeps track of this. However, PC users can continue to check the game’s SteamDB link here if they want to see the active number of users in the extraction shooter.

The site actually keeps track of how many users are in the game every few seconds, so it’s pretty accurate. It also includes a graph that will show you at what times the game is most popular. The only thing I caution is that player numbers usually tend to fluctuate in the first month.

How Big Can Arc Raiders Get?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As for how big Arc Raiders is going to be? I think we should keep our expectations a little in check. For starters, extraction shooters are still pretty niche. And as incredible as Arc Raiders is, it’s still a new IP when compared to juggernauts like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. For example, the recent release of Battlefield 6 saw the game reach a staggering 747,440 peak players on Steam Charts.

Even more impressive is that EA’s multiplayer shooter has largely maintained its active users. As of October 30, it had a peak player count of 515,804. Embark Studio’s extraction shooter could still reach those numbers, especially once we make it to the weekend, when more players will be online.

Screenshot: SteamDB

Regardless, the game is still doing extremely well for a new IP in a genre that still isn’t as mainstream as CoD or Battlefield. But I also think Embark Studio’s game has the potential to really grow over time. It’s one of those titles that will likely do really well on streaming platforms such as Twitch and Kick.