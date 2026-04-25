Arc Raiders Trials Gets Overhauled in Season 4 – Start Date & Rewards Revealed

Embark Studios has revealed that the Arc Raiders Trials system is being changed in a really big way. Instead of points being tied to specific map conditions, players will now have new ways to earn progress. The Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 start date will now launch during the Expedition window and will have a new Recon Outfit.

Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Changes Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Major changes keep coming to the extraction shooter. Last week, that Arc Raiders Expedition feature was being overhauled, with rewards no longer being tied to stash value. Now, Embark Studios has announced that the Arc Raiders Trials system is also getting some major changes implemented to it as well.

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Specifically, Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 progress points will no longer be rewarded based on specific map conditions. As a trade-off, double progress points have also been removed. However, players will now be able to earn points on any map condition without any restrictions. Finally, Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 will now go live during this season’s Expedition Window.

Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Changes (Key Points)

Here are all the major changes being made in Trials Season 4 summarized:

Trials Season 4 begins April 29 , one day after Riven Tides launches

, one day after Riven Tides launches Players can now progress Trials during the Expedition window

Trials No Longer Locked Behind Map Conditions

Trials are no longer tied to specific Map Conditions

Challenges like Disarm Mines or Get Hit By Lightning will now be available to all players

No More Double Points for Map Conditions

Major Map Conditions no longer grant 2x progress

Players can now complete Trials on any map without penalty

Focus is on fair progression across all playstyles

New Trials Challenges Coming in Season 4

Season 4 introduces more varied objectives

Examples Embark Studios listed include: Melee combat challenges Using specific gadgets or grenades Searching unique containers



Trials System Improvements & Future Plans

Season 4 will take into account the following feedback: Unfair advantages from squad sizes Leaderboard integrity issues

Season 4 removes time-based participation limits

Long-term goal is to improve competitive balance and accessibility

Ongoing updates will be shaped by player feedback

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As mentioned above, the Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 release date is April 29, 2026. However, for the first time ever, the Trials system will now start during the Arc Raiders Expedition window. It will also go live just 24 hours after the launch of the major Arc Raiders .

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Trials Season 4 start date goes live in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 12:00 AM April 29 North America (ET) 3:00 AM April 29 Canada (ET) 3:00 AM April 29 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM April 29 Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM April 29 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM April 29 Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM April 29 Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM April 29 New Zealand (NZST) 7:00 PM April 29

Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Reward Revealed (Recon OUtfit)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Finally, Embark Studios also revealed the Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 reward is the new Recon Outfit. The Swedish studio gave players a first look at the new cosmetic in an official blog post. I have to say, this is one of the better-looking costumes in the game!

“Unlock the base outfit by reaching the rank of Tryhard I, and unlock new toggles as you progress through the season. That life vest may come in handy for your seaside adventures. (Remember, no running by the pool!)”

Players who manage to reach Hotshot and Cantina Legend ranks will also unlock alternate color schemes for the Recon Outfit. Trials Season 4 goes live on every platform starting on April 29. Time to prepare, raiders!