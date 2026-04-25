Arc Raiders Trials Gets Overhauled in Season 4 – Start Date & Rewards Revealed

Embark Studios has revealed that the Arc Raiders Trials system is being changed in a really big way. Instead of points being tied to specific map conditions, players will now have new ways to earn progress. The Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 start date will now launch during the Expedition window and will have a new Recon Outfit.
Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Changes Explained
Major changes keep coming to the extraction shooter. Last week, we reported that Arc Raiders Expedition feature was being overhauled, with rewards no longer being tied to stash value. Now, Embark Studios has announced that the Arc Raiders Trials system is also getting some major changes implemented to it as well.
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Specifically, Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 progress points will no longer be rewarded based on specific map conditions. As a trade-off, double progress points have also been removed. However, players will now be able to earn points on any map condition without any restrictions. Finally, Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 will now go live during this season’s Expedition Window.
Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Changes (Key Points)
Here are all the major changes being made in Trials Season 4 summarized:
Trials Season 4 Start Date
- Trials Season 4 begins April 29, one day after Riven Tides launches
- Players can now progress Trials during the Expedition window
Trials No Longer Locked Behind Map Conditions
- Trials are no longer tied to specific Map Conditions
- Challenges like Disarm Mines or Get Hit By Lightning will now be available to all players
No More Double Points for Map Conditions
- Major Map Conditions no longer grant 2x progress
- Players can now complete Trials on any map without penalty
- Focus is on fair progression across all playstyles
New Trials Challenges Coming in Season 4
- Season 4 introduces more varied objectives
- Examples Embark Studios listed include:
- Melee combat challenges
- Using specific gadgets or grenades
- Searching unique containers
Trials System Improvements & Future Plans
- Season 4 will take into account the following feedback:
- Unfair advantages from squad sizes
- Leaderboard integrity issues
- Season 4 removes time-based participation limits
- Long-term goal is to improve competitive balance and accessibility
- Ongoing updates will be shaped by player feedback
Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Release Date and Start Time
As mentioned above, the Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 release date is April 29, 2026. However, for the first time ever, the Trials system will now start during the Arc Raiders Expedition window. It will also go live just 24 hours after the launch of the major Arc Raiders Riven Tides update.
For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Trials Season 4 start date goes live in every major region:
|Region
|Local Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|12:00 AM
|April 29
|North America (ET)
|3:00 AM
|April 29
|Canada (ET)
|3:00 AM
|April 29
|United Kingdom (BST)
|8:00 AM
|April 29
|Europe (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|April 29
|Japan (JST)
|4:00 PM
|April 29
|Brazil (BRT)
|4:00 AM
|April 29
|Australia (AEST)
|5:00 PM
|April 29
|New Zealand (NZST)
|7:00 PM
|April 29
Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 Reward Revealed (Recon OUtfit)
Finally, Embark Studios also revealed the Arc Raiders Trials Season 4 reward is the new Recon Outfit. The Swedish studio gave players a first look at the new cosmetic in an official blog post. I have to say, this is one of the better-looking costumes in the game!
“Unlock the base outfit by reaching the rank of Tryhard I, and unlock new toggles as you progress through the season. That life vest may come in handy for your seaside adventures. (Remember, no running by the pool!)”
Players who manage to reach Hotshot and Cantina Legend ranks will also unlock alternate color schemes for the Recon Outfit. Trials Season 4 goes live on every platform starting on April 29. Time to prepare, raiders!