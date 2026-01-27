Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0 Adds New Epic Augments, Quests, & Solo vs Squads Matchmaking

The Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0 is now live, and it adds a lot of new content to the extraction shooter. From Epic Augments to new Solo vs Squads matchmaking options, it’s massive. Here are the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for the Headwinds update.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Headwinds Update 1.13.0 has rolled out and it’s a pretty beefy one. Embark Studios did not hold back on this latest patch. Perhaps the most exciting change is the addition of two new Arc Raiders Augments. Players will now specifically be able to pick up two Epic augments in the game. Other notable changes include the new Arc Raiders Trophy display.

Videos by VICE

Players will now be able to display parts from rare ARCs they have killed in the overworld. The long-term project has five steps to complete, which results in a new display case. Finally, Embark has also given us some new matchmaking options. For your convenience, here is a full list of the changes in the Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Solo vs Squads Solo vs Squads is a new matchmaking option for our experienced and highly skilled players who enjoy the PvP aspect of the game. Solo Raiders level 40 and above will get the “Solo vs Squad” toggle above matchmaking to join the Squads queue and tackle squads of Raiders head-on. When opting in, players will receive +20% bonus XP at the end of the round on both successful extract, and defeat.

Trophy Display A new long-term project which requires players to hunt increasingly dangerous groups of ARC to submit their parts for rewards. Raiders will be able to build a new Display Case over 5 different steps (same as for the Candleberry Project) and each level will add a new item to the Display Case. The rewards for completing each step include blueprints as well as Raider Tokens, and full completion also brings additional rewards including a Howl emote, a guitar and 300,000 Coins. There is currently no fixed end date and it will not be impacted by Expedition resets.

Bird City Flocks of birds have moved into Buried City, building nests in the empty chimneys. We got some reports of them storing shiny trinkets inside so make sure to inspect them. This new permanent map condition will be applied to the Buried City map only which will cycle in and out of rotation weekly. There will be more bird traps and ziplines present on the map. Raiders can expect more combat in, on, or around the rooftops, including more flying ARC, and more players in proximity.

New Items 2 new types of Epic Augments

7 New Quests

Open Parties The option to set your party to open so your Embark and platform friends can join you seamlessly (even when you’re in round to wait in the lobby to join your next match).

Squad Invites Added the option for squadmates to invite others to the party as well as the party leader.

Stella Montis Seed Vault extract fix.

Gamepad rebinding.

New Arc Raiders Augments Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As mentioned above, the biggest addition in this patch is the new Epic Arc Raiders Augments. Update 1.13.0 specifically added two new Looting and Tactical augments, which have pretty substantial buffs.

Looting Mk. 3 (Safekeeper) in particular seems pretty busted, as it allows you to trade your weight for increased looting. For your convenience, here is the full list of new Epic Arc Raiders Augments now in the game and what they do:

Looting Mk. 3 (Safekeeper): A looting augment that trades weight and utility for increased looting potential.

Tactical Mk. 3 (Revival): Restores 1 health every 5 seconds. When damage is taken, the effect is paused for 30 seconds.

Screenshot: Embark Studios, Reddit GhostlyBiscuits

This latest patch also sees the launch of the Arc Raiders Headwinds update. It’s the first major expansion of 2026. For a full breakdown of what content is coming this year to the extraction shooter, check out the Arc Raiders Road Map for 2026 guide here.