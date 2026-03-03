Arc Raiders Update 1.18.0 Nerfs Hurricane Caches & Safekeeper Exploit – Full Patch Notes

The latest Arc Raiders update is here, and it’s mostly bug fixes. While on the smaller side, the new patch does introduce a significant nerf to Hurricane Caches. Here is everything in the Arc Raiders patch notes for the 1.18.0 update.

It’s only been a week since the launch of Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky, and Embark Studios is already nerfing one of its major features. Specifically, caches obtained on the Hurricane map condition have been nerfed substantially in the 1.18.0 update, which is now live.

This shouldn’t be too surprising. Many players were using Hurricane Caches to quickly farm the rarest Blueprints in the extraction shooter. With the latest Arc Raiders Expedition ending on March 1, there was a rush in the community to use Hurricane Caches to obtain the game’s rarest loot.

For your convenience, here is everything included in the Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.18.0:

Loot Balance Changes

Lowered the drop rate of rare blueprints slightly and raised the drop rate for high tier materials in First Wave Caches on the Hurricane map condition. Dev note: The main reason for this change is that the First Wave Caches have been handing out a lot of blueprints, especially given how good players have been at tracking them down and looting them. To help balance that out, we’re bumping up the drop rates for higher-tier materials inside the caches. So while you might see a few fewer blueprints overall, you’ll be getting better materials in return. Caches will still be a solid way to find blueprints, just not to the point where you can reliably walk away from every session with 3–5 of them.



Bug Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to put weapons in a safe pocket without the Safekeeper Augment.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to put the Snaphook into a safe pocket while in use.

Added a very hot fix for the Dam Controlled Access Zone.

Fixed an issue where some ARC would occasionally cause performance drops.

Fixed an issue where the final stage of the quest “Worth Your Salt” could not be completed if someone else had already done it in the same raid.

Fixed a rare issue where players would crash when navigating to the Player Proximity menu.

Arc Raiders Players React to Hurricane Cache Nerf

Surprisingly, most Arc Raiders players seemed to react positively to the Hurricane Cache nerfs. I say surprisingly because you don’t usually see gaming communities celebrating an exploit or advantage being patched out. However, many users seemed to acknowledge that the Arc Raiders Hurricane Cache drop rates were broken.

“It’s pretty much a needed change. They were truly OP. At one point I got 4 Tempest Blueprints from one run,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another user agreed, “Everyone knew it was going to happen eventually. The drop rates were too good to be true.” However, some players were upset that they missed out on the Hurricane Cache boom.

“I blame the streamers and their metas” one frustrated commenter wrote. Overall though, it seems that most players understood the change. Many are just hoping the latest Arc Raiders update also brings a bit more balance to the feature, as it appears rewards were either really good or really bad in the previous patch.