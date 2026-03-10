Arc Raiders Update 1.19.0 Patch Notes – Devotee Outfit, New Hairstyles, and Bug Fixes

The Arc Raiders update 1.19.0 is now live, and it mostly features bug fixes. While on the smaller side, it does also feature some new cosmetics, including new haircut styles. Here are all the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As mentioned above, the Arc Raiders Update 1.19.0 is pretty small in terms of new content. Unlike the previous patch, this one doesn’t feature any major gameplay or balancing changes. However, what it does include are many bug and exploit fixes. For example, Embark Studios has fixed the snaphook safe pocket glitch that was being abused.

Finally, the latest Arc Raiders patch notes also added the new Devotee Outfit to the game’s cosmetic store. It doesn’t stop there, though, as players will also now have two new hairstyles to choose from. Where are our fashion raiders at?

Here is everything included in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.19.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Cosmetics

Devotee Outfit Set.

Two new haircuts.

Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue where the sell value was displayed incorrectly in the inventory when selecting attached mods.



Fixed an issue where the same item could be shown multiple times in the sell and recycle popup.



Fixed an issue where the player’s Coin balance could display incorrectly after selling items with durability.



Fixed an issue where pressing Tab while using the Snaphook would allow players to put it in the safe pocket.



Fixed an issue where players and ARC could get stuck in a doorway at the Auditorium on Stella Montis.



Fixed an issue where two interact prompts would appear for the Comet.



Fixed a Zipline exploit on Blue Gate.



Fixed an issue where some bodies of water were not frozen on Dam Battlegrounds during the Cold Snap map condition.



Fixed an issue where Electromagnetic Storm lighting would appear too frequently.

Developer Note:

Last week’s server issues caused some of you to lose your loadouts even after a successful extraction. We are reviewing these cases and will return items where possible over the next few days. While we do not normally offer compensation for every incident, this outage impacted a large number of players, so we are making an exception. Thanks for bearing with us while we sorted it out.

Arc Raiders New Haircuts and Devotee Outfit Revealed

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders update 1.19.0 added the Curly Mullet and Thick Mustache hairstyles to the game. Of course, it didn’t take long for players to make a joke that this was the “DrDisrespect” cosplay set. Jokes aside, here is how much they cost:

Curly Mullet (Hairstyle): 500 Coins

500 Coins Thick Mustache (Facial Hair): 500 Coins

Finally, the latest patch notes also included the Arc Raiders Devotee outfit. The set can be purchased for 1,500 coins and includes headgear, scarf, and sleeve cosmetic items. The Devotee Outfit has three alternate color schemes.