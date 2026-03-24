Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Wall Exploit, Adds New Gear

The Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0 is now live, and it fixes one of the game’s biggest wall exploits. Embark Studios has also added a new Raider Tool and Backpack set as well. Here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

It’s that time of the week again, which means we get new patch notes! However, I’m going to be upfront and say that the Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0 is one of the smallest patches Embark Studios has done to date. Outside of bug fixes and two new equipment options, there aren’t a ton of major changes this week.

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Still, the biggest change in the Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0 is Embark has finally fixed an exploit where players could walk through walls to obtain Fuel Cells or Fuel Crates. And as mentioned above, there is also a new Raider Tool and Backpack set that have been added to the game. For your convenience, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Content

New Raider Tool added

New Backpack set added

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed exploit that allowed players to walk through walls while carrying Fuel Cells or Field Crates

DirectX 11 crash fix implemented

Fixed issue where players could get stuck inside the Harvester and destroyed ARC parts

Resolved bug causing ARC to spawn inside geometry

New Raider Tool and Backpack Set Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The new Arc Raiders Raiders Raider Tool is the ‘Spyglass Set,’ which is a melee weapon. It’s pretty much as it sounds: someone took a binocular or spyglass and duct-taped it to a metal stick. Yeah, I’m not sure I quite get this one myself, personally.

Finally, the Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0 also added the ‘Cartographer Set,’ which is a new backpack cosmetic you can wear. Both new gear items can be purchased in the Arc Raiders store in the following sets:

The Spyglass Set (Melee Weapon) – 700 Coins

– 700 Coins Cartographer Set (Backpack Cosmetic) – 700 Coins

Screenshot: Embark Studios

What’s Next for Arc Raiders?

In the for 2026, Embark Studios teased a major expansion this month. Unfortunately, the Arc Raiders Flashpoint expansion won’t be released until March 31, 2026. So if you were hoping for that to drop today, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

Embark Studios themselves actually gave a quick update on the upcoming expansion. “The team is hard at work getting the Flashpoint update ready for next week, and we’re excited for you to dive into the new content.” So while the Arc Raiders update today is more on the small side, there are major things coming to the extraction shooter in just under a week!