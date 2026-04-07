Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 Delayed – New Release Date & Patch Details

Embark Studios has announced that Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 has been delayed. Here is when the new Arc Raiders patch notes are now being released, and what new features are going to be in it.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you are wondering where Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 is today, it’s been delayed to Wednesday, April 8, 2026. In an early morning message on Discord, Embark Studios announced that the latest patch has been pushed back by 24 hours. While the Swedish studio didn’t give a reason for the delay, they did tease what will be in it.

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“Patch 1.23.0 is moved until [April 8] at the usual time 11:00. It comes with the highly anticipated Vanguard Set and a number of fixes.” Although the description is brief, it sounds like the update will largely just feature cosmetic items and general bug fixes. Hopefully they fix the glitch where your gun shoots when reloading, because it’s pretty annoying!

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The smaller update size makes sense, as Embark Studios that most weekly patches will largely focus on bug fixes and gameplay balance changes. The larger patches will be reserved for major updates that drop on the last Tuesday of every month. For example, we recently got the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update.

Arc Raiders Vanguard Set Launches

Screenshot: Embark Studios

One of the most anticipated skins is the Arc Raiders Vanguard set. Originally teased in Flashpoint update marketing, players have since been wanting the new outfit for weeks. Well, the wait is finally over, as Embark confirms that Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 will include the cosmetic for sale.

If you somehow missed the outfit, we’ve included an image above that shows it off. Players reacted to the skin’s release with excitement. “Everybody about to look like this,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another player exclaimed, “Finally a skin worth buying, hopefully they won’t screw up the lower portion and add crocs or heels to ruin it.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you are wondering when Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 releases, we’ve got you covered! Most Arc Raiders patches tend to go live at 2 AM PT. This is backed up by Embark specifically saying the patch will drop at 11 AM CET.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 releases in all regions:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 2:00 AM April 8 North America (ET) 5:00 AM April 8 Canada (ET) 5:00 AM April 8 United Kingdom (GMT) 10:00 AM April 8 Europe (CET) 11:00 AM April 8 Japan (JST) 6:00 PM April 8 Brazil (BRT) 6:00 AM April 8 Australia (AEDT)* 9:00 PM April 8 New Zealand (NZDT) 11:00 PM April 8

Finally, players should keep their expectations in check. As I mentioned earlier, Arc Raiders Update 1.23.0 will likely just include bug fixes. However, it will feature the highly anticipated Vanguard set, which is exciting!