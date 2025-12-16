Arc Raiders Update Sparks Backlash as Skill Tree Reset Change Undermines Expedition

The Arc Raiders Cold Snap update is now live, and some players are not happy with a major change made to the skill tree. According to users, the new patch makes the Expedition feature less rewarding. Here are the Arc Raiders patch notes that include all the latest changes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

After weeks of anticipation, Embark Studios has finally rolled out the Arc Raiders Cold Snap patch. The massive Update 1.7.0 is a major overhaul to the extraction shooter and brings many new features. However, one of the biggest changes is the new Skill Tree Reset option. Players can now pay 2,000 Coins per skill point to remove each individual one.

Videos by VICE

Doing the quick math, it will cost around 152,000 Coins to fully reset your Skill Tree in Arc Raiders. “With this Cold Snap update, we bring new features and many different fixes. One of the biggest additions is that we added Skill Tree Reset functionality.” This is a pretty big deal, as many players have wanted to change their skill tree since the game launched in October.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Some skills in particular have been nerfed with updates, which has made certain builds in the game outdated. However, some players are actually mad about the Skill Tree Reset feature and claim it ruins the Arc Raiders Expedition feature.

Players Say Arc Raiders Expedition Mode Feels Less Rewarding

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Expedition mode goes live this week. However, many players have started to sour on the character progression reset mode lately. Fans of the game were unhappy when Embark Studios revealed that players would need to sell five million Caps worth of loot to get the full Arc Raiders Expedition rewards.

With the latest Cold Snap update adding the Skill Tree Reset option, users are now saying it’s not even worth doing Expedition, as you can just reset your entire skill tree for 152,000 Caps instead. “Awesome news for the skill tree reset. But that was one of the main reasons I am doing the expedition. Yikes,” a user on the ArcRaiders subreddit wrote, for example.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Another user agreed and questioned why this update was rolled out the night before Expedition goes live. “Some people might be doing reset just because they messed up skill tree and now they drop this update right before expedition.” One comment simply vented, “2k Coins per skill, so I wasted money by inputting more skills down in yellow waiting for the big reset.”

Arc Raiders Patch Notes (Cold Snap 1.7.0)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

It should be pointed out that not everyone was unhappy about the Skill Tree Reset option. The biggest complaints seem to center around Expedition itself not having good enough rewards. Not to mention, many players were planning to do the Arc Raiders Expedition feature specifically to reset their skill tree, which now feels obsolete.

That said, the Cold Snap Arc Raiders Update Patch Notes are pretty extensive. To read the full list, we recommend going here. However, for your convenience, here are the biggest changes in Update 1.7.0:

Increased loot value in Epic Key Card rooms to better reflect their rarity.

to better reflect their rarity. Shredder reworked with five changes. Reduced the amount of knockback applied by weapons. Increased movement speed and turning responsiveness. Increased health of the Shredder’s head to prevent cases where its head could be shot off, leading to unintended behavior. Improved Shredder navigation to reduce getting stuck on corners, narrow spaces, and short obstacles. Increased the speed at which the Shredder enters combat when taking damage and when in close proximity to players. Increased the number of parts on the Shredder that can be individually destroyed.

with five changes.

Security Lockers now spawn dynamically across all maps instead of fixed locations.

now spawn dynamically across all maps instead of fixed locations. Added Locked Gate map condition.

map condition. Increased item and blueprint spawn rates in Stella Montis .

in . Fixed various collision, geometry, VFX, and texture issues , including: Falling through terrain Walking inside geometry Getting stuck in map objects Camera clipping through walls See-through geometry Floating objects Texture overlaps



, including: Some breachable containers in Stella Montis no longer drop Rubber Ducks when using the A Little Extra skill.

no longer drop Rubber Ducks when using the skill. Added Skill Tree Reset functionality: Costs 2,000 Coins per skill point 150,000 Coins total to reset a maxed skill

functionality: A slight stamina cost has been added for entering a slide.

Acceleration has been reduced when doing a dodge roll from a slide.

Added a cancel prompt when preparing to throw grenades and other throwable items.

Added a Trials popup that explains how ranking works and clarifies that the final rank is worldwide.

Playing an instrument now applies the ‘Vibing Status’ effect to nearby players.

Credits (Raider Deck currency) is now capped at 800 (You keep all your earned creds).

When Does Arc Raiders Expedition Start?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Expedition mode goes live tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17, and will run until December 22. The maximum amount of rewards you can earn is five extra skill points. However as mentioned earlier you will need to trade in at least five million caps worth of loot to get all five points.

There is also a special “Patch Skin” you will get for wiping your character progress in Expedition. However, if you don’t really care about that and just wanted to reset your skill tree, you can now do that anytime you want for much cheaper.