ARC Raiders Video Teases a New Animal-Themed Skin

Embark Studios just released a new teaser video that reveals a new skin is coming to the ARC Raiders store next week.

ARC Raiders Animal-themed Skin Teaser Trailer

Play video

ARC Raiders players may currently be working through the Week 16 Trials Challenges, but fans of the game are already getting a sneak peek at some new content coming to the extraction shooter next week.

Videos by VICE

A new teaser video posted on the official ARC Raiders social media accounts seems to confirm a rumored skin is about to drop into the game’s storefront. The video shows a very brief tease for some kind of animal-themed skin and the post text explains that a new outfit is coming to the store next week.

Although some commenters were quickly speculating that some kind of animal enemies or animal companions might be appearing in the game, the post text seems to very clearly confirm that the pointy ears at the end of the video are a part of an upcoming skin appearance, not an actual animal.

Some members of the community have also pointed out that an animal-themed skin was already uncovered in recent leaks and datamines, so this announcement seems to be confirmation of those rumors. The language and emoji used in the teaser video seem to suggest the new outfit will be Wolf or Lone Wolf-themed.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

At this time, ARC Raiders has not officially announced a price for the animal-themed skin. There is no name for the skin yet either, but players should check back in one week to see all the details when it is added to the game’s storefront. Embark Studios did cut the price of items in the game’s store in late 2025, so it will be very interesting to see what sort of price point this new costume lands at. Since the game already has a $40 entry point, unlike free-to-play titles like Fortnite or Marvel Rivals, it can be a tough sell to ask players for $20 to $40 for cosmetic bundles.

Although no specific release date was revealed, players should expect the new skin to arrive with the weekly store refresh on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The final price will likely be revealed at that time.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. The animal-themed skin is expected to arrive in the store during the week of February 16, 2026.