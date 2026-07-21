ARC Raiders Weekly Trials Guide (July 21-July 27)

The latest week of Season 5 content has kicked off in ARC Raiders and players have a new set of Weekly Trials to tackle when they head topside.

All Weekly Trials for July 21

Damage ARC using a single Deadline

Damage ARC using Rascal

Destroy Snitches with Stitchers

Open containers in the Swamp

Search Lockers

How To Damage ARC Using a Single Deadline

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For this Weekly Trial, players need to deal as much damage as possible using a single Deadline mine. The best approach is to place the mine on an enemy with a ton of HP, like a Queen or a Bastion.

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Keep in mind this is a max damage trial, so the damage needs to be done with one strike, not multiple mines.

How to Damage ARC Using Rascal

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To earn the top score for this Weekly Trial, players are going to want to locate high HP enemies that will offer the most points per shot. Players can track down Queens or Bastions and then launch their attach with the Rascal.

How To Destroy Snitches With Stitchers

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This trial is going to force players to use a bit of stealth and speed to avoid being overwhelmed. Players should keep in mind that Snitches travel in packs and will call in Wasps for backup once they spot you. Players can avoid that situation by throwing a perfectly aimed Stitcher at the group and earning a multi-kill before being spotted.

How To Open COntainers in the Swamp

Screenshot: Embark

Players should load into the Dam Battlegrounds map when it’s time to work on this trial. Once the match begins, head to the southwest area of the map to locate the swamp.

Once they arrive at the swamp, all players need to do is find and loot every container they see before successfully extracting.

How To Search Lockers

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Weekly Trial is new enough that the ARC Raiders community is still debating on the most efficient farming routes available. At the moment, the most popular options for completing this one seem to be heading to the Dam or Blue Gate.

In terms of how to actually complete this Trial, players simply need to find and search lockers and then successfully extract.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.