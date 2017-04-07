Stream Arca’s Self-Titled Third Album Now

London-based producer Arca’s third solo LP—the self-titled Arca—was released in its entirety this morning. The record follows 2014’s Xen, 2015’s Mutant, and is the Venezuelan-born artist’s first album on XL Recordings. The album features artwork by longtime Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda, and Arca—real name Alejandro Ghersi—will also play his biggest headline show to date, at London’s Roundhouse on the 28th of April.
You can stream the album on Spotify here.
Album artwork by Jesse Kanda.
Full tracklist:
01. Piel
02. Anoche
03. Saunter
04. Urchin
05. Reverie
06. Castration
07. Sin Rumbo
08. Coraje
09. Whip
10. Desafío
11. Fugaces
12. Miel
13. Child