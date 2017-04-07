Stream Arca’s Self-Titled Third Album Now

London-based producer Arca’s third solo LP—the self-titled Arca—was released in its entirety this morning. The record follows 2014’s Xen, 2015’s Mutant, and is the Venezuelan-born artist’s first album on XL Recordings. The album features artwork by longtime Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda, and Arca—real name Alejandro Ghersi—will also play his biggest headline show to date, at London’s Roundhouse on the 28th of April.

You can stream the album on Spotify here.

Album artwork by Jesse Kanda.



Full tracklist:

01. Piel

02. Anoche

03. Saunter

04. Urchin

05. Reverie

06. Castration

07. Sin Rumbo

08. Coraje

09. Whip

10. Desafío

11. Fugaces

12. Miel

13. Child