The Venezuelan producer Arca has been slowly teasing material from his forthcoming album Mutant, including the singles “Soichiro,” and “En.” Now he has released the video for “Vanity,” which was shot by his boyfriend, photographer Daniel Sannwald. In the lubricious video, Arca walks around city streets wearing a backless outfit, is groped by a disembodied hand underwater in a backyard pool, and seduces the viewer from a dimly lit bed.



Mutant is out on November 20 from Mute