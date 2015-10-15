Arca Unveils More Details About His New Album, ‘Mutant’

Arca just unveiled more details about his second LP, Mutant. Out November via Mute, the album will feature twenty tracks, and is once again accompanied with artwork by the producer’s long time collaborator Jesse Kanda.The announcement has also come with new music, album track “EN,” along with a video directed by Arca himself. Watch and listen below.

We’ve been excited for Arca’s second album since…well, since we first listened to his first album to be honest. Xen was a record that came to define the glitchiest and most experimental reaches of 2014, and in doing so marked Arca out as a producer with the capacity not only to enthrall, but also to push electronic production into previously untested realms. So far, we’ve already heard “Soichiro” from the new record, which was a suitably warped offering courting both the harshest and the most playful tones of the producer’s pallet, and the latest offering “EN” plays a similar game balancing brutality with pockets of pathos.



Altogether the newer material is far more forward facing and abrasive than much of Xen, something Arca has acknowledged is a shift on Mutant. The album has been described by the producer as all about “sensuality and impulsiveness” — something the video for “EN” comes through with, without a doubt. Arca also describes the album as using “softness as a weapon”, which basically sums up his entire sound in four words. Check out Jesse Kanda’s next level artwork, and a full track listing, below.

Mutant tracklisting:

Alive

Mutant

Vanity

Sinner

Anger

Sever

Beacon

Snakes

Else

Umbilical

Hymn

Front Load

Gratitude

EN

Siren

Extent

Enveloped

Faggot

Soichiro

Peonies

Arca is on Twitter/Soundcloud/Facebook.