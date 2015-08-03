Arca Just Dropped Big News About His Highly-Anticipated Album ‘Mutant’

This morning, Venezuelan producer Arca (Alejandro Ghersi) announced on Twitter that his sophomore album is coming in late fall. Mutant will be the follow-up to Xen, his much-praised 2014 debut LP. Arca’s twisted, alien productions have had a bombshell effect on club music, influencing the sounds of artists he’s collaborated with, such as Kanye West, FKA twigs, and Björk. In addition to co-producing Vulnicura and touring with the Icelandic legend, Arca has also soundtracked a fashion show for Hood By Air and released two singles “Washed Clean” and “Vanity” earlier this year. We’re looking forward to seeing what Arca (and his artistic collaborator/soul mate Jesse Kanda) are cooking up next.

!! my next full length album is out late fall and it’s called Mutant and I CANNOT w8 to share with u all !! pic.twitter.com/PmwMAcVRZJ

— Arca (@arca1000000) August 3, 2015

Follow Michelle Lhooq on Twitter