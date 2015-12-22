Arca Shares New Free Download, Announces Split Record With Dean Blunt on Hyperdub

Barely a month after releasing Mutant, his mercurial sophomore LP, Arca has come back to surprise us with some new material. This morning Alejandro Ghersi uploaded “Monstruosidad” to SoundCloud, thankfully enabling it for download, too. It’s a shorter piece lasting only 80 seconds, but a very engaging vignette nonetheless, teasing out a congested chug of bass-heavy, industrial lurches.

Ghersi also took to Twitter this morning to announce a collaborative 10″ with Dean Blunt as Babyfather, to be released on London-based label Hyperdub. It will find the duo presenting their previously-released track “Meditation” along with its instrumental on the B-side. Listen to the original vocal version here, pre-order the record here, and stream “Monstruosidad below.”

