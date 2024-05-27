‘Doll Domination’: Photos of the Best Outfits At Arca’s Sydney Opera House Show

At the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night, the dolls were OUT for ARCA.

The Venezuelan-born avant-garde icon bewitched a rapturous crowd with a spiritual performance.

Entering to a standing ovation, theatrics, fashion and emotion were centre stage. Her first costume, an extravagantly futuristic plastic exoskeleton, crackled and creaked into the mic. As she rocked on a sex swing, the sound of chains grinding against one another tinkled throughout the hallowed theatre.

Stomping across the stage in bike shorts, inflatable monster hoof boots and a tube bikini, she plucked fresh flowers from her set to throw to gasping fans. As she passed the mic into the front row, the crowd erupted when it landed on Sydney-based icon Planet Janet, who shouted “2024, doll domination!”, “free Palestine!” and “tr*nny pride!”.

“Yes to everything you said,” Arca yelled back, slamming the grand piano’s keys in a crescendo and throwing the audience into an ecstatic cacophony. “Take the red pill,” she advised.

Arca’s recommended reading, given out at one stage: 1984 by George Orwell and The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas, by Ursula K. Le Guin. She is, of course, a political diva.

“Arca’s ability to weld a unique and cohesive world throughout her music and performance is unparalleled,” said Melbourne-based photographer and multidisciplinary artist Aaliyah Salem, who photographed the crowd for VICE.

“This not only translates to a strong emotional connection from the crowd, but a beautiful and enchanting display of trans excellence for the world to see,” she said.

As the night wore on, Arca’s performance oscillated across the emotional spectrum, from tender ballads to evocative hyper-pop. And she carried her dazzled and dazed audience along with her the entire time – they swayed, danced, sung and cried. “The fashion girlies know,” she said, giving outfit details for her third costume change of the night. The crowd, packed with every last fashion girl from Melbourne to Sydney, went wild.

Just as Arca could’ve never disappointed, nor could the crowd. Trickling up the thousands of steps to the Sydney Opera House, in the foyer, in the line for the bar and in the bathrooms were some of the most exquisite outfits to ever grace Circular Quay.

Salem captured some of the absolute best.

@111cupidsfool [PHOTO BY AALIYAH SALEM]

@aaliyahsal3m by @aaliyahsal3m

@alix_gaga_krueger [PHOTO BY AALIYAH SALEM]

@badartistpresents [PHOTO BY AALIYAH SALEM]

@chidorifanaccount + @edenknlck [PHOTO BY AALIYAH SALEM]

@elliot.cowen + @ethanlazarof [photo by aaliyah salem]

@f_3_r_a_l to the right [photo by aaliyah salem]

@fuqqu1nn [photo by aaliyah salem]

@holly3ddington [photo by aaliyah salem]

@jontyknight [photo by aaliyah salem]

@maragalagher [photo by aaliyah salem]

@overcastweather + @chaotiic_good [photo by aaliyah salem]

@pr0phecygirll + @rhinest0ne.cowgirl [photo by aaliyah salem]

@vnusnarcisse [photo by aaliyah salem]

all photos for aaliyah salem

Aaliyah Salem is a photographer and multidisciplinary artist from Naarm, Australia. Although she is best known for her efforts in the electronic music scene, her photography is notable for its juxtaposition between the banal landscape and the heavily stylised subject. Aaliyah is also a DJ/Producer, runs Earthtones Magazine and is the brains behind Ambience Radio.

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.