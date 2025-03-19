The Arcade 1UP Team Talks Pixel-Perfect Ports, Nostalgic Machines, And What Goes Into Crafting a Product (Interview)

Ever since I was young, it’s been my dream to own an arcade machine. I remember when I was roughly around 15 years old. My parents surprised me with a video slot machine they purchased from a Church garage sale. Thinking back on it, is there a more Midwest sentence than that? But, after getting it all set up and fixing some of the electronics inside? It was quickly taken away due to some questionable content my young eyes shouldn’t have seen. Video slot machines were wild back in the day, apparently. But that was the closest I got to accomplishing my dream. That is, until now with Arcade 1UP.

Arcade 1UP was established in 2018 and has made a name for themselves over the years. As the proud owner of a cabinet, I’ve finally realized my dream. And I had to take the chance to speak with the powers behind the company. What I discovered is that they’re some of the most down-to-earth folks I’ve ever spoken with and share the same dream as I did. Having a mini-Arcade is great, but knowing the folks behind the scenes is even better.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Arcade 1Up

Delivering Arcade-quality ports of some of our favorite games seems like a difficult task. What goes into the process of making sure that things function exactly as they did back in the day when they released?

Re-creating iconic arcade machines into an at-home format while keeping the true arcade-quality, takes vast amounts of product development and licensing research. And most importantly, a deep respect for gaming history and its preservation.

From here, we then meticulously fine-tune frame rates, input responsiveness, and control deck layouts through extensive QA testing. Ensuring every joystick movement and button press feels authentic and immersive to the true arcade experience.

We design our at-home machines to closely mirror the nostalgic format of the original arcades. All while optimizing new and modern features tailored to today’s modern gamer, including the addition of global leaderboards and online multiplayer.

Screenshot: Arcade 1Up

Arcade 1Up is not only producing cabinets for extremely popular games like ‘Street Fighter II’, but also nostalgia-driven experiences like ‘Golden Tee’ and ‘Big Buck Hunter’. What goes into the process of licensing and creating these cabinets and experiences?

Nostalgia is behind everything we do. Our brand’s priority is to ensure our machines play as close to exactly as the originals as possible. This level of diligence thus requires a system of checks and balances in collaboration with our licensing partners to ensure we retain the legacy of these retro games within our at-home format and meet or exceed their guidelines or expectations.

These guidelines provide us with a direction in which to approach the conceptualization of new machines. Including side art creation, games list curation, and overall form factor design. Each step requires licensor approvals to assure accuracy and authenticity prior to going into development.

As we’ve grown trust with our partners, the allowance of stepping outside of the original template continues to grow. This allows us to consider renditions of these machines in new ways that have never been seen before. One example of this is the MVC2: X-Men 97 Machine. It features side art that was exclusively designed for the Arcade1Up at-home format and had never been used in the past.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

Speaking of difficult processes. I can imagine that getting the licensing for some of these products requires a lot of time and effort. What typically goes into this process?

Securing licenses for our at-home arcade machines is a complex but rewarding process that requires close collaboration with some of the biggest licensors in gaming. From Bandai Namco to Disney and far more in between.

When creating our machines, each deal is unique. Some require us to work closely with multiple stakeholders, especially for games that involve multiple licensors. In these instances, it is crucial that we work diligently with all partners involved to ensure a copacetic view of what we plan for the product to become. Any confusion or miscommunication along this process could severely delay or affect the product’s viability to market.

Additionally, we ensure that every machine meets the quality and authenticity standards set by both the IP holders and our own brand ethos. While also making any necessary adaptations to the games or art to provide the best home arcade experience that truly encapsulates our licensor partners as they see these IPs today.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

Some of the coolest cabinets I’ve seen so far are ‘The Simpsons’ Arcade machine and the 4-Player ‘X-Men ’97’ cabinet. Are there any particular machines that you’re incredibly proud of creating?

We’re incredibly proud of the trust our licensing partners have placed in us to bring their most cherished games back to life. Some of the most rewarding moments for our team have been working on titles that were held close by their original creators and weren’t widely available for a long time. Games like Ms. Pac-Man through Bandai Namco and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 through Marvel. These are titles that have a legacy and fanbase that’s deeply passionate. And it was an honor to be the ones entrusted with their original return to market.

We take immense pride in the fact that these iconic games were held tight until we had the opportunity to recreate them in a way that’s true to their original form. While also having the unique opportunity to bring them into the modern age for new generations of fans to enjoy.

For us, it’s not just about the machines themselves. It’s about the history we’re helping preserve and the opportunity to share these experiences with players who never got the chance to enjoy them the first time around in their original arcade glory.

Screenshot: Arcade 1Up

On top of making Arcade Cabinets, Arcade 1Up is also creating other experiences such as the Infinity Table, as well as a Claw Machine. How did these ideas come to be?

Our brand ethos is to enhance the at-home gaming experience by creating products that bring people together through nostalgia and shared at-home entertainment.

Every product we develop is designed to be easy to play, highly social, and allow for endless replayability. It makes gaming accessible to all generations and lifestyles.

The Infinity Game Table was created on that exact premise. A digital product that not only reimagines classic board games with a digital twist. But modernizes family game night while preserving that oh-so-important social interaction that makes these products so special. Connecting family and friends in person as well as online through the interconnected play features.

Screenshot: Arcade 1Up

The Infinity Table Isn’t Arcade 1Up’s WIldest Product, However

The Claw Machine is no different. Taking a beloved arcade staple and making it into a fun, customizable at-home experience. Delivering the same thrill of winning prizes at the arcade but now with friends and family at any time or any place you choose.

These innovations — like our at-home arcade machines — are built with a low-entry barrier. Ensuring that anyone, regardless of skill level or gaming experience, can jump in and enjoy time and time again.

By blending nostalgia with new technology, we continue to create gaming experiences that connect people, spark joy, and keep them coming back for more. Whether it’s to fulfill their own nostalgia or share new memories with future generations.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

Are there any dream projects that you’d love to see Arcade 1Up create in the future? I would love to see the return of Ivan Stewart’s Off Road racing, with the three wheels included.

We are constantly exploring new product ideas and IP partners to work with. While listening to what resonates most with our community. Our goal is to continue creating at-home experiences that bring people together. Whether through beloved classic arcades or new innovations that expand the at-home entertainment experience.

We love hearing from fans about their dream projects. Like the return of unique features or games that made an impact. And we’re always working to bring the best possible products to market based on that research. We hope to keep riding the wave of fan demand and creating titles that foster the same sense of excitement, nostalgia, and social connection our fans have come to expect.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

What goes into the design philosophy of creating these cabinets? Is it difficult to source the original graphics to use them? Or do you digitally recreate them for the most authentic look?

Our philosophy for design centers around a few core values: authenticity to the era and engaging our fans’ interests. And bringing the arcade experience home in a way that’s true to the machine’s original nostalgia.

Recreating authentic machine-side art starts with sourcing original assets whenever possible. We work closely with our licensors to obtain as much artwork and graphics within their guidelines as possible. We then use them for the creation of marquees and side panels.

In cases where original art files are unavailable, our team meticulously digitally recreates the artwork. Ensuring colors and details match the classic look fans remember as best as possible. As well as remaining in-tune with expectations provided through the licensor. We strive to create side art that feels organic and naturally fitting to both the IP and the era in which the machine originates. A fine balance of nostalgia and modern interpretation.

Ensuring that whether you’re reliving childhood memories or discovering these machines for the first time, it’s an experience that feels both authentic and timeless.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

One thing that was shocking to see is that some of these cabinets also have online features. This means you can take specific games online. What made you consider adding this option?

We’re always looking for ways to evolve the at-home arcade experience while staying true to what made these games special in the first place. Social competition and shared fun. Adding online connectivity was a natural step in bringing that arcade spirit into the modern era.

Classic arcade games were built around face-to-face competition, but as gaming has evolved, so have the ways people connect. By introducing Wi-Fi multiplayer? We’ve made it possible for players to relive those heated matchups and high-score battles. Even when they can’t be in the same room.

Whether it’s challenging friends across the country or jumping into a match with a new opponent, online play keeps these legendary games alive in a way that’s both authentic and accessible.

It’s all part of our mission to bring people together through gaming, blending nostalgia with modern technology to create experiences that are just as fun and engaging today as they were in the arcade.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

While a lot of other companies typically offer an ‘All-In-One’ machine, with plenty of games on each cabinet, Arcade 1Up tends to focus on singular experiences. Is this to keep things feeling as authentic as possible? Or is there another reason?

Authenticity is everything. Our goal is to preserve and recreate the traditional arcade experience, and that means staying true to how these games were originally played.

Unlike all-in-one machines that bundle countless titles together, we focus on curating at-home arcades that honor the legacy of each game or franchise, ensuring they look, play, and feel as close to the original as possible.

By working closely with our licensing partners and rights holders, we maintain the integrity of these iconic titles, building trust through our commitment to officially licensed, high-quality at-home reproductions. Every aspect — from machine design to control layouts — is meticulously crafted to deliver an experience that transports players back to the arcades they remember.

More than just nostalgia, we see ourselves as leaders in the preservation of arcade history. These games deserve to be celebrated as they were meant to be played, and by keeping our arcades singularly focused and officially licensed, we ensure that future generations can experience them just as they were originally intended.

Screenshot: Arcade 1UP

When it comes to Arcade 1Up, the fusion of futuristic technology and retro feelings is immediately apparent. What would you say the brand vision for the company would be?

Our brand vision is all about bridging the gap between past and present, blending futuristic technology with the nostalgic spirit of classic arcades. We remain dedicated to creating authentic, accessible at-home gaming experiences that honor the legacy of the retro games we have grown to love while integrating modern innovations that make them enjoyable and relevant for today’s players.

We see ourselves as custodians of gaming history, working to preserve and celebrate iconic arcade titles through officially licensed products that maintain the heart of the originals while leveraging today’s technology to improve playability, connectivity, and accessibility. Whether it’s enhancing the gameplay experience through online features or using updated hardware to improve playability, our goal is to ensure these games remain timeless — allowing players of all generations to connect, compete, and relive the magic of the arcade.

Ultimately, Arcade1Up is about bringing people together through gaming. We create products that allow for social engagement, family fun, and intergenerational play. Creating moments of joy, competition, and nostalgia from the comfort of home.

I would like to thank Robert Pellarin, Director of Public Relations and Communications. As well as the team at Arcade 1UP for chatting with me for this interview.