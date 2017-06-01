Arcade Fire Take Disco to the Desert in New “Everything Now” Video

After a solid 24 hours of tomfoolery—a shitty phone-shot video of their new single playing in a busy record store, a Frank Ocean-esque livestream running on their website, the announcement of a surprise set at Primavera Sound—Arcade Fire are back. New single “Everything Now” is the title track from their forthcoming fifth studio LP, out July 28.

The track itself starts out with a few seconds of delicate mumbling from Win Butler before giving way to the sort of big, bright disco that wouldn’t sound out of place on an ABBA record. “Every inch of sky’s got a star / every inch of skin’s got a scar / I guess that you’ve got everything now,” Butler sings over acoustic guitars and insistent bass.

The video for the song sees the band filling out the empty Joshua Tree desert of the livestream. A corporate “EN” logo is everywhere—we’ll probably be seeing plenty more of it in the coming weeks. Former Pulp bassist Steve Mackey and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter are listed as producers on Everything Now, which was recorded at studios between New Orleans, Paris, and the band’s hometown of Montreal.

