Arcade Fire Want to Believe in New ‘X-Files’-Inspired “Signs of Life” Video

Four weeks out from the Arcade Fire’s fifth studio album, Everything Now, and the band have already released three singles and three matching videos. There’s every chance that Win Butler will turn around and reveal that this generous release schedule was some sort of meta-commentary on the way we, like, consume content, man. Last night, the band released “Signs of Life,” another disco-pop track to slot in next to “Everything Now” and the considerably darker “Creature Comfort.” The difference here is that Butler sounds like he’s rapping over a Bee Gees song and, while that should be deeply troubling, it’s actually not so bad.

The video for the song, released this morning, is five minutes of Bonnie and Clyde meets X-Files. Directed by Lucas Leyva and Jillian Mayer of Miami-based collective Borscht, it sees two infatuated special agents searching for extraterrestrial lifeforms, smoking cigarettes, drinking espressos while driving, and riding on a cool-ass airboat. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.