Drip Feed: Be Your Most Hydrated Self With This Sexy Water Bottle

I love drinking water. And I know that in the eyes of many, that makes me a huge weirdo; but armed with my YETI water bottle and Brita XL filter, I stay sipping all the livelong day. I have friends who only get water from the food and the Miller High Life they consume, and I know people who only drink La Croix. There are people in my life whose veins run solely with Diet Coke and natural wine. I’m no scientist, and no shade thrown, but I am just not sure how some of these hydrophobic people are still alive. I try not to be judgmental of my friends for their dietary habits, but you know what? Fuck it: These habits are not good!

We need water. Water is literally life! “Every day you lose water through your breath, perspiration, urine, and bowel movements,” says the Mayo Clinic. “For your body to function properly, you must replenish its water supply by consuming beverages and foods that contain water.” The article goes on to point out that, according to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men need about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) a day, while women need 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). I don’t think people need to sit around and measure out water all day, but I would think that those numbers should indicate to some that they should be drinking more water. It’s really not that hard.

As a water evangelist, I’ve heard it all, from, “I just hate drinking water,” to “I can’t for the life of me remember to drink it.” While I can’t make someone like water (which sounds Sisyphean the more I think about it), when it comes to the latter, I have a good solution, and one that has worked for numerous people in my life. Before you ask: I’m not suggesting someone walk around with a notebook or an app to record how much water they drink; nor am I recommending a big, stupid looking jug with a bunch of numbers on it. A beautiful, bougie-looking gold and frosted plastic bottle that looks like it should be in Gwyneth Paltrow’s spa though? Well, that just might be the ticket.

Arcana’s Arc water bottle is a treasure. It says, “I’m fancy, but I also care about staying hydrated.” Those two great human ideals can, in fact, exist in one object, and this is it. The bottle has little marks that list every hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., because even the hydro-heads at Arcana know that you’re mainlining cold brew before 8 a.m. (if you’re even awake that early) and that you’re probably swapping H2O for vino while shifting into party mode when the sun goes down. All the Arc bottle asks of you is that you stay on your game during “business hours” (even if for you that just means bingeing CSI and hitting SoulCycle). Will following this daily path mindlessly knock out your entire day’s worth of water? Not necessarily, but by taking a couple measly sips every hour, you can easily drink a whole liter (32 ounces) of water without even thinking about it. Add in some veggies, coffee, and a La Croix (or three)? Now we’re talking serious water intake.

Some things are just easier to do when you gamify beautify them. And when you accept that water is important , you may finally become your actualized self. I mean, look at James Cameron. Would Avatar: The Way of Water have existed without a deep appreciation of H2O? No. And Titanic wouldn’t have either, obviously. Or The Abyss! Be like James Cameron and make water a bigger part of your life.

Swim over to Amazon to pick up the Arcana ARC water bottle today.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.