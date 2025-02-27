‘Arceus’ Fans Unite: ‘Pokemon Legends Z-A’ Gets a Late 2025 Release Window

It’s an exciting day for Pokemon fans! The Pokemon Presents stream reveals even more information about the next entry in GameFreak’s lineup. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a return to a more action-oriented take on the franchise. If you’re an Arceus fan, you’ve got plenty of reasons to get your Pokeballs ready. The upcoming game now has a late 2025 release window.

Play video

Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes Trainers to Lumiose City, the largest in the Kalos region. Said to be undergoing a high-tech urban redevelopment plan, Lumiose is home to several “Wild Zones” spread amongst its city streets. Trainers will become familiar with Quasartico Inc., the company managing the redevelopment project, and its CEO, Jett.

Videos by VICE

Players will explore Wild Zones, sectioned-off areas meant to offer Pokemon a habitat to survive, within Lumiose City. Trainers can catch Pokemon in the familiar Arceus format — by manually aiming and throwing Pokeballs directly at them. In battle, Pokemon Legends: Z-A offers a style new to the series. With an action-oriented approach that features movement and position-based combat and — a series first — dodging.

‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’ brings back mega evolutions, introduces a new style of combat to the series

Additionally, Mega Evolutions make their return, offering Trainers a chance to push their Pokemon beyond the usual stages of evolution. In the trailer, we see the Trainer’s key stone resonating with the Mega Stone held by their Pokemon, indicating a chance for transformation beyond shape and size, but new levels of power.

Screenshot: GameFreak

The trailer reveals the three starting Pokemon available in Legends: Z-A, as well. Chikorita and Totodile, both debuting in Generation II, serve as the Grass and Water-type starters, while Tepig, from Generation V, serves as the Fire-type.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A features various modes of travel amongst the streets of Lumiose. Players can climb up its skyscrapers and buildings, parkouring over rooftops and gliding over city streets. Within the buildings is a cast of new characters, like AZ, a comically tall dude who runs the hotel you’ll be staying in throughout your journey.

While the footage shown today seems to be based on Switch 1 gameplay? Pokemon Legends: Z-A‘s release window indicates that a Switch 2 port may be possible. There’s no concrete date, but a late 2025 window is well beyond the Switch 2’s debut, so we could see an improved version for players who grab the newest console.

While Pokemon Legends Z-A may be the most exciting release for some, the reveal of Pokemon Champions is the real star of the show for others.