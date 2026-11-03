Archaeologists Just Discovered Something Shocking About How Neanderthals Lived at Home

We’ve learned so much about Neanderthals in the past year that, here at VICE, our Neanderthal tag is rapidly filling up with articles about how they loved to eat beaver, had a brutal form of primitive dentistry, and were built like tanks. Today, we add another piece of lore to the Neanderthal canon: their homes had rooms for specific purposes, like our homes do today.

According to a pair of new studies published in the Journal of Paleolithic Archaeology, scientists excavating the Abric Romaní rock shelter near Barcelona found that our extinct cousins living there between 110,000 and 40,000 years ago were actually floor-planning their domestic spaces and maintaining designated living zones.

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Archaeologists Discovered That Neanderthals Were Surprisingly Organized Housekeepers

By mapping out ancient fire pits and leftover debris, archaeologists found that Neanderthals tucked smaller campfires close against the back wall of the shelter, surrounded by very little bone or stone trash. These cozy wall-adjacent hearths were clearly designated sleeping quarters, meant for resting without stepping on a sharp blade in the middle of the night. Larger roaring fires were built out toward the center of the site, turning that area into a high-traffic living room for communal feasts and toolmaking.

The southern section of the shelter had random pockets of ash and soot that were nowhere near the actual campfires. Researchers think this means these Neanderthals routinely swept out their fireplaces and dumped the waste into a designated trash area to keep the rest of their pad clean, like having one or more trash cans, or like an apartment complex with a communal dumpster.

This very deliberate layout mirrors modern hunter-gatherer campsites, once again proving that Neanderthals weren’t simpleminded dummies. They appreciated a well-maintained domicile with rooms, each with a specific purpose. Meanwhile, you’re eating your meals in bed, and your laundry is all over your couch.