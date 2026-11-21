15,000 years ago, children created a series of clay figurines. We know they were kids because they left their fingerprints behind.

According to a study published in PLOS ONE and led by Hebrew University, archaeologists digging through roughly 88 pounds of overlooked debris from three Israeli sites—Eynan-Mallaha, Hayonim Terrace, and el-Wad Terrace—found 154 ancient clay objects. The Natufian culture crafted these objects: figurines depicting birds, mammals, and humans.

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Microscopic analysis revealed that artists of all ages shaped the clay, including children under 10. One figurine features two overlapping fingerprints: one from an adult and another pressed over it by a prepubescent child.

Archaeologists Found 15,000-Year-Old Fingerprints That Reveal Something Surprising About Ancient Children

We’ll never know the exact context for the fingerprint overlaps, but it immediately conjures mental images of a patient parent instructing their messy toddler. It could have just as easily been a frustrated parent snatching away the source of the huge mess the kid was making.

The collection of figurines features depictions of ducks and geese, complete with traces of an early red pigment, revealing to researchers that humans have always used art to do everything from passing down cultural lore to noting specific observed animal behaviors.

The figurines, while seemingly small and insignificant, help break the idea that it wasn’t until the agricultural revolution that we started to express ourselves through art. Your gatherers, for as much flak as they get for being brutes that lack introspection, were just as capable of creation, observation, and expression as any people who came after them.