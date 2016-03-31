Artists and Architects Celebrate the Life of Zaha Hadid

The architecture world will never be the same without one of its modern pioneers, Zaha Hadid. This morning, the 65-year-old British starchitect died in a Miami hospital following a heart attack. Hadid is referred to as the “queen of the curve,” as her structures made an otherwise industrial building appear fluid and organic. Her swooping lines grace popular structures from the London Aquatics Centre, to Rome’s MAXXI museum, to the concept for the largest airport ever in Daxing, Beijing, to a pair of adidas Originals with the help of Pharrell. Hadid’s work earned her the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Gold Medal, and she was the only female to ever be awarded both of these respective accolades. As the news has spread around the world, artists, architects, and architecture firms have been expressing their grief and condolences.
The Pritzker Family and the Pritzker Architecture Prize organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Zaha…Posted by Pritzker Architecture Prize on Thursday, March 31, 2016
Look back at Zaha Hadid’s legacy on her website here.
