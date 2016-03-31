Artists and Architects Celebrate the Life of Zaha Hadid

We just lost one of the greatest talents on this planet. #Zaha #hadid #friend #talent #architecture A photo posted by Arne Quinze (@arnequinze) on Mar 31, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

The architecture world will never be the same without one of its modern pioneers, Zaha Hadid. This morning, the 65-year-old British starchitect died in a Miami hospital following a heart attack. Hadid is referred to as the “queen of the curve,” as her structures made an otherwise industrial building appear fluid and organic. Her swooping lines grace popular structures from the London Aquatics Centre, to Rome’s MAXXI museum, to the concept for the largest airport ever in Daxing, Beijing, to a pair of adidas Originals with the help of Pharrell. Hadid’s work earned her the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Gold Medal, and she was the only female to ever be awarded both of these respective accolades. As the news has spread around the world, artists, architects, and architecture firms have been expressing their grief and condolences.

I once saw #ZahaHadid tell an audience of architects who asked ‘what do you do if the engineer says it can’t be done’ – “Sack the engineer” — Su Butcher (@SuButcher) March 31, 2016

We are saddened to hear Zaha Hadid, inspirational architect and receiver of our London Design Medal, has passed away pic.twitter.com/G4VV1f3Lhd — LondonDesignFestival (@L_D_F) March 31, 2016

Devastated by the passing of the great Zaha Hadid Her stunning Opera House in Guangzhou where we performed last year pic.twitter.com/DGArJse5vc — Tamara Rojo (@TamaraRojo1) March 31, 2016

I am crushed at the passing of one of the greatest female architects of all time. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 31, 2016

Dearest Zaha, the world will continue to walk through the world of your brilliant thoughts. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 31, 2016

We are all incredibly sad to hear about the loss of Zaha Hadid. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and… https://t.co/AEU1XlwRLQ — BIG (@BIGstertweets) March 31, 2016

We are very saddened to hear of Zaha Hadid’s untimely passing. Her family and talented practice are in our thoughts. — Allies and Morrison (@alliesmorrison) March 31, 2016

We’re shocked and saddened at the news #zahahadid has died — Earle Architects (@EarleArchitects) March 31, 2016

Architecture has lost so much today, devastated to hear Zaha Hadid has died. She leaves a long legacy, our thoughts are with @ZHA_News — MuseumofArchitecture (@MoA_News) March 31, 2016

She, truly will live forever. — Phin Harper (@PhinHarper) March 31, 2016

Stunned to hear that the brilliant architect Zaha Hadid has died – she made a huge contribution to contemporary architecture — Ed Vaizey (@edvaizey) March 31, 2016

Zaha Hadid was a true visionary. We have lost an amazing woman and a pioneer of the architecture of the future. I had the great pleasure to know her and to have a major solo exhibition of my work at her first major Museum Project in Cincinnati. A photo posted by Daniel Arsham (@danielarsham) on Mar 31, 2016 at 8:41am PDT

Look back at Zaha Hadid’s legacy on her website here.

