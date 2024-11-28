We Found the Best Black Friday Deals From Arc’teryx

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Arc’teryx’s namesake skeletal logo spends every day of the year naked as can be. Bet he gets chilly. Especially at this time of year, you’ve got to make sure you have a warm jacket to shield you from the cold.

Even if you do, you can augment your existing jackets and pants with the right base layer (tights, top and bottom) to fit snugly underneath, so that favorite fall jacket can be pressed into service as a winter jacket.

The fine print of Arc’teryx’s Black Friday sale says up to 30% off, but all the best stuff we found below was listed for the full 30% off. Stay warm out there, folks.

Rho Hybrid Crew Neck (30% off)

Base layers hug your body and are meant to be worn against the skin, underneath outer layers to provide increased warmth whether you’re outdoors hiking or scuttling from the car to the Trader Joe’s.

This synthetic crew neck base layer is made from 100% polyester fabric over most of the body, but the contrasting underarm panels are made from an 87/13 blend of wool and nylon for odor resistance.

Honestly, I’ve hiked and climbed heavily in both Arctic weather and desert weather in polyester and merino wool base layers, and after you sweat in them without showering for a week, you’ll stink regardless.

Still, it doesn’t diminish the fact that I dig Arc’teryx base layers. One of them is still my main (body) squeeze for mountain climbing and hiking trips.

Rho Heavyweight Bottom

If you took your language cues from old films about prospectors (like me), you might still call these long Johns. Modern folk tend to call them tights. Outdoorsy types call ’em base layers, and since Arc’teryx is an outdoors company, that’s what we’ll call ’em.

These base layers fit snugly against your skin to wick away sweat and provide extra warmth underneath adventure clothes and city clothes alike. Like the Rho base layer top above, it’s made from synthetic fabric, with a heavier blend of nylon for abrasion and wear resistance.

It does without the wool panels, which is no loss in my opinion. The only downside on these 30%-off base layer bottoms is that the one color on sale is green, but hey, it’s almost the Christmas season.

Rho Merino Wool Zip Neck (30% off)

Hope you like red. Excuse me, bordeaux. It’s the only color available that’s on sale and available in a wide range of sizes. But the deep, dark red is striking, and your problem may be more the fact that as a base layer for wearing underneath garments, people may not get to see it.

Sizes L-XXL are available in a dark, golden yellow called Yukon that, rather than the Canadian wilderness or venerable GMC SUV, brings to my mind the image of Yukon Gold potatoes. Again, the problem there is actually that strangers won’t get to know that chunk of knowledge.

Forget the rough, scratchy wool of our youths. Merino wool is gloriously soft. It’ll feel good against your skin, and unlike synthetic fabrics it’ll maintain your warmth when wet or sweaty. At 30% off, it’s only a few bucks more than its polyester base layer siblings.

Delta Hybrid Hoody (30% off)

Enough with the underwear. You’ve scrolled down this far because you need something to go over your skivvies, not replace them, right? The Delta Hybrid Hoody ($140; 30% off) is a mid-layer. More technical terms, but it means a garment that goes over your base layer (or regular underwear).

It’s meant to fit underneath heavier jackets or, when the weather allows it, as the outermost jacket layer on its own. It’s low-profile fleece in a grid pattern that’s less bulky than what comes to mind when somebody says fleece.

Atom Heavyweight Hoody (30% off)

The CoreLoft listed on the specifications speak is one of the many branded terms for a synthetic, puffy insulation. It’s like down, but it doesn’t come from animals. Synthetic insulation has a few downsides and upsides compared to goose down.

It doesn’t pack down as small, and ounce for ounce it’s not quite as warm, although technology is making huge strides these days. But on the upside, it dries out more quickly than down if you happen to get it wet, so it can go back to keeping you warm.