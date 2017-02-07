This 10-Hour Recording of Arctic Icebreaker Noises is 2017’s Best Ambient Album

Wikimedia Commons.

While this year has already seen a new record from experimental pioneer Brian Eno, and the return of the KLF, competition for 2017’s best ambient album just got an unlikely new contender.

Uploaded to the YouTube channel Relax Sleep ASMR, “White Noise Sounds of Frozen Arctic Ocean with Polar Icebreaker Idling – Creating Delta Waves” is exactly what the title describes, a 10-hour recording of sub-zero reverberations of distant howling wind, falling snow, and a ship’s engine. According to the video’s accompanying description, it was designed for “relaxation, meditation, study and sleep.”

It’s no Music For Airports, but the overall result is surprisingly soothing, and perhaps it will inspire other artists to book a trip to the northernmost tip of Earth for their next sessions.

