Arctic Monkeys Fulfil Your Indie Dreams, Cover The Strokes’ “Is This It”

The first line on Arctic Monkeys’ new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes”. Assuming Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner writes biographically, I guess we could say that he’s probably a pretty big Strokes fan. Now, we have some kind of confirmation: Arctic Monkeys covered The Strokes’ iconic “Is This It” at a show in Queens last night. It’s a pretty reverential, straight-up cover, without any big changes, but hey: if a song’s great, why try to change it? Watch it go down below:

https://twitter.com/folkgoth/status/1021937338749005825

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.